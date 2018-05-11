Water Main Break In Mascoutah

MASCOUTAH – A water main break occurred at 522 N. Railway in Mascoutah about 8:40 p.m. A boil order is now in effect for the whole city until further notice.

“We have a 10-inch cast iron water main break,” said City Manager Cody Hawkins. “This main feeds the pump tower, and that is why the whole city is losing pressure. We have emergency workers on site and hope to excavate shortly. Hoping to have the problem fixed in three to four hours.”

Please call (618) 566-2963 with any questions or concerns about this incident.

UPDATE: THE CITY OF MASCOUTAH HAS CHANGED THEIR TIME SCHEDULE TO 6 HOURS NOW.

UPDATE AS OF SATURDAY, MAY 12: The water system was back up by 4 a.m. this morning, but the City will continue to be under a boil order until at least Tuesday, May 15, when water sample results are available.