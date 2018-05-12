O’Fallon Man Charged with 16 Felonies Against Children

By Randy Pierce

Tyler Cain, 25, of the 1700 block of West Highway 50 in O’Fallon was charged on Thursday, May 10, by the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan F. Kelly with 16 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child following a joint investigation involving police departments in both O’Fallon and Fairview Heights.

The charges come subsequent to police learning that Cain, on Wednesday, May 2, had been engaging in sexual conduct with a young Fairview Heights female and attempted to solicit another teen female, also from Fairview Heights, into having a sexual relationship with him.

Police said both of the females were between 12 and 14 years old but withheld the release of any further information about them due to their young ages.

Investigators had determined that these crimes had occurred in both Fairview Heights and O’Fallon and later discovered that Cain had coerced one of the girls into having sexual relations with him on several occasions at his residence in the western part of O’Fallon.

His efforts to encourage the second girl to have sexual relations with him were denied, the police report about this matter noted. His means of soliciting sex from the victim included his utilization of text messaging and social media.

Being held by police on $1.5 million bond, Cain was transferred to St. Clair County Jail in Belleville and was charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault on a victim less than age 13, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than age 13, indecent

solicitation of a child to commit predatory sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child to commit aggravated sexual assault and two counts of grooming which is defined as attempting to lure, solicit or entice a child to commit any sex offense.