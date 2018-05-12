McKendree Honors Outstanding Students, Faculty and Staff
LEBANON – McKendree University recognized academic achievers across all disciplines and presented awards to three faculty members and a staff member at an Honors Convocation held April 26 at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. The event was part of the university’s fifth annual Academic Excellence Celebration. Students were recognized for maintaining high grade point averages while participating in clubs and organizations, athletics, music, and service projects.
Dr. Guy Boysen, associate professor of psychology, gave the opening address, “Questioning Your Professor,” and encouraged students to “find meaningful work and people who make the work of life meaningful.”
Accounting instructor Terese Kasson, of Breese, Ill., received the 2018 Exemplary Teacher Award, given by the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of The United Methodist Church. Selection criteria include excellence in teaching, civility and concern for students and colleagues, commitment to value-centered education, and service to students, the institution and the community.
Regarded by her students and peers as an excellent instructor, Kasson is “knowledgeable, engaging, accessible outside of class, and helpful,” said Dr. Christine Bahr, provost. “Her courses are fast-paced and challenging but she is always willing to meet with them individually to help them master the material. She prepares students for by providing career tips and advice and emphasizing what to expect in their future jobs.” Kasson is an academic advisor, started a student organization, has served on numerous faculty committees and since 2014 as the Faculty Athletic Representative.
Associate Faculty Awards for Excellence in Teaching were presented to part-time faculty members Scott Neill, of Lebanon, Ill., and Dr. Marleis Trover, of Vienna, Ill. Neill has taught health and wellness courses at McKendree since 2013, and this year began teaching the University 101 course for first-year students. His teaching style incorporates videos, instructional games, discussion, presentations, PowerPoint slides and outdoor activities. Colleagues and students say he is not only knowledgeable but also compassionate, caring and willing to work with students who struggle.
Trover has been a part-time faculty member in the graduate education program for 11 years, teaching courses in school law, curriculum theory and design, school and community relations, supervision, finance and facilities, leadership, educational research, and statistics. She has assisted with curriculum development for the Master of Arts in Education program in principal preparation, the specialist program in superintendent licensure, and the doctoral program in curriculum design and instruction, and helps recruit students to the graduate education program.
The title of Distinguished Service Professor was given to two faculty members who have reached the 30-year milestone in their McKendree careers: Dr. Irwin Halfond, professor of history, and Dr. Nancy S. Ypma, chair of the Division of Visual and Performing Arts and professor of music. Halfond, of Edwardsville, Ill., chaired the Division of Humanities from 1992 to 2006, and advised the McKendree College History Society, Model United Nations, and Phi Alpha Theta history honor society. He has served on numerous faculty committees, played a key role in building the curricula for the history major, and advised history majors over the years and taught them how to conduct historical analyses.
Ypma, of Belleville, Ill., chaired the Division of Humanities from 2007-2011 and since 2011, the Division of Visual and Performing Arts, ensuring that the music, art and theatre curricula and programs are of the highest quality. She served as chair of the Fine Arts Series from 1988 to 2006, director of music from 2000-2012, and as the university’s pianist and organist for the past 30 years. She has also chaired or served on numerous faculty committees.
George Kriss, director of information technology, received the fifth annual President’s Award for Professional Excellence. Criteria for the award are leadership, distinguished accomplishment, performance beyond the call of duty, creativity and innovation, and outstanding service.
“He has one of the hardest jobs on campus, because everyone is always going to him for help, and we aren’t always polite about it. He and his team are constantly saving the day, and saving us from ourselves,” said Dr. James Dennis, university president. Kriss, a Fairview Heights, Ill., resident, received his MBA from McKendree and has served the university full time since 2004.
School and division chairs introduced the following students for exceptional achievement within their respective areas:
• College of Arts and Sciences
Division of Computing, Dr. Kian Pokorny, chairperson
McKenna Lalis, Steeleville, Ill., computational science
Zachary Middendorff, Marissa, Ill., computer information systems
Gregory Ortiz, Granite City, Ill., computer science
Brady Rose, South Roxana, Ill., information technology
• Division of Humanities, Dr. Kevin Zanelotti, chairperson
Gregory Kassen, Albers, Ill., English
Teagan Schwab, Neenah, Wis., organizational communication
Kaitlyn Hutchison, Harrisburg, Ill., philosophy
Jaycee Kusko, Tinley Park, Ill., professional writing and rhetoric
Merisa Ashbaugh, Knoxville, Ill., public relations
Erika Brown, O’Fallon, Ill., religious studies
Macci Rueter, Effingham, Ill., speech communication
• Division of Science & Mathematics, Dr. Michele Schutzenhofer, chairperson
David Junge, St. Jacob, Ill., biology
Himani Patel, Eldoret, Kenya, chemistry
Chelsea Gossett, Hoopeston, Ill., mathematics
• Division of Social Sciences, Dr. Neil Quisenberry, chairperson
Emily Thompson, Nashville, Ill., biopsychology
James Stanley, Dallas, Texas, economics
Hannah McCollum, Lebanon, Ill., history
Elizabeth Graham, Normal, Ill., international relations
Kaylee Darnall, O’Fallon, Ill., political science
Ciara Jones, O’Fallon, Ill., psychology
Jessica Lirios, Greenville, Ill., psychology
Alexander Baldwin, Heyworth, Ill., sociology-criminal justice
Samantha Kassen, Albers, Ill., sociology-criminal justice
• Division of Visual and Performing Arts, Dr. Nancy S. Ypma, chairperson
Brian Lyman, Joliet, Ill., art
Luke Davis, Granite City, Ill., music education-instrumental track
Brett Hanna, Belvidere, Ill., musical theatre
• School of Business, Dr. Jean Sampson, chairperson
Nicole Fung Calleja, Panama; and Dustin Jacober, Trenton, Ill., The School of Business Outstanding Students of the Year, sponsored by Northwestern Mutual
Allison Paradies, Lincoln, Ill., accounting
Robert Watkins, Indian Head Park, Ill., business administration
Austin Niggli, Highland, Ill., economics and finance
Rachel Ford, Trenton, Ill., human resource management
Emily Stanowski, Nashville, Ill., marketing
Mollie Bowman, Sullivan, Ill., management
Hailea Hadsall, Macomb, Ill., sport management
• Scott Air Force Base Campus
Carolyn Abry, Troy, Ill., accounting
Stephen Batta, Jr., Scott Air Force Base, Ill., business administration
Alma Davis, North Ridgeville, Ohio, human resource management
Bruce Davis, Mascoutah, Ill., management
• Online Programs
Kelli Starry, Elizabethtown, Ky., accounting
Robin Spicer, Marion, Ill., business administration
Erin Korte-Lamparter, Highland, Ill., human resource management
Eric Jones, Granite City, Ill., management
Kelsi Teague, Carterville, Ill., marketing
• Master of Business Administration
Matthew Farber, O’Fallon, Ill., business administration
Britni Holtmann, New Baden, Ill., business administration
Colleen Lischwe, St. Louis, Mo., human resource management
• School of Education, Dr. Allison Fahsl, chairperson
Master of Arts in Education
Jacob Halde, Troy, Ill., educational administration and leadership
Lindsay French, Kell, Ill., special education
Christopher Eddy, O’Fallon, Ill., teacher leadership
• School of Nursing and Health Professions
Division of Health Professions, Dr. Dawn Hankins, chairperson
Hailey Porter, O’Fallon, Mo., athletic training
Benjamin Muller, Whangarei, New Zealand, exercise science and sports performance
Gabrielle Weyhrich, Fremont, Neb., health and wellness
Master of Arts
Courtney Miller, Granite City, Ill., clinical mental health counseling
• Division of Nursing, Dr. Kelli Whittington, chairperson
Bethany Gusler, Elizabethtown, Ky., nursing
Margaret Sitzes, Red Bud, Ill., nursing
• Master of Science in Nursing
Jennifer Charles-Ajao, O’Fallon, Ill., nursing education
Heather Taylor, St. Louis, Mo., nursing management/administration
• Doctor of Nursing Practice
Christopher Guelbert, St. Louis, Mo., ethical leadership
• Honors Program, Dr. Brian Frederking, director
Lucendia Adams, Dahlgren, Ill.; Amanda Geiger, Tomball, Texas; David Junge, St. Jacob, Ill.; Samantha Kassen, Albers, Ill.; Jessica Lirios, Greenville, Ill.; Mackenzie Munie, Highland, Ill.; Elijah Phillips, Mt. Vernon, Ill.; Macci Rueter, Effingham, Ill.; Ashly Schmitt, Johnsburg, Ill.; Chloe Thies, Willisville, Ill.; Hannah Zickefoose, Coal City, Ill.
• Active Collegians Engaged in Service (ACES), Dr. Joni Bastian, vice president for student affairs and dean of students
Hailea Hadsall, Macomb, Ill.; Bailey Rhoades, St. Charles, Mo.; Jason Whitlock, Gillespie, Ill.
• Newman Civic Fellow Award
Ileanisse Soto, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico
