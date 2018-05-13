Grizzlies blank Boomers, clinch first series of 2018

The Gateway Grizzlies (2-0) defeated the Schaumburg Boomers (0-2) by a score of 8-0 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark on Saturday night to clinch their first series win of the season.

It was another stellar outing for the Grizzlies pitching staff. This time it was RHP Dakota Smith who went six innings; he gave up only three hits and struck out three. He was followed by Grant Black and Colton Freeman’s Grizzlies debuts. They both threw scoreless innings — both struck out two Boomers. Ryan McSweeney shut the door in the nintn.

It took a little while, but the Grizzlies offense exploded with four runs in the home half of the fifth inning. The scoring was started by back-to-back home runs from Jonathan Piron and Joel McKeithan.

Blake Brown continued the onslaught with an RBI single. Brown went 3-for-4, including 2 RBIs and a walk. Piron also finished 2-for-4 with two extra-base hits and three RBIs. Trae Santos added a sacrifice fly to score Matt Hearn and make it 4-0.

The offense didn’t stop there, however. In the seventh inning, the Grizzlies tacked on four more runs. The inning came to a quick end after the Boomers turned a triple play to get out of a bases-loaded jam. The triple play was their second in franchise history.

All nine Grizzlies starters found their way on-base Saturday night, while five of the nine earned RBIs.

Coming up next for the Grizzlies, they’ll go for the sweep against the Boomers on Mother’s Day. The starters will be RHP Payton Lobdell for the Boomers and LHP Max MacNabb for the Grizzlies. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. from GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

