8 Libraries in Rep. Meier’s District to Receive Grants

State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) announced that $52,627 in state-sponsored per capita grant money has been approved for libraries located in the 108th Legislative House District.

According to State Representative Charlie Meier, “Libraries serve the community in more ways than one. Today’s library is not just about books, libraries offer computer and internet access, this can be helpful if you want to apply for a job online but don’t have access to a computer or internet at home. I’m happy to announce that eight libraries in my district will receive grant funding to help improve the service to the communities they serve.”

The Public Library Per Capita Grants Program was established to assist public libraries to improve and increase library services within their service areas. Grant amounts of up to $1.25 per person served are available, on an annual basis, to all Illinois local public libraries through an application process. The Equalization Grants Program was established to help public libraries with a low library tax base. By providing additional funding, these grants help ensure a minimum level of funding for library services.

Libraries within the 108th Legislative House District that will receive funds include; Breese Public Library for $5,552.50; Case-Halstead Public Library for $4,101.25; Germantown Public Library District for $2,403.75; Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for $12,398.75; Nashville Public Library for $4,072.50; New Baden Public Library for $4,186.25; Trenton Public Library for $3,393.75; Tri-Township Public Library District for $16,518.75.

Per Capita Grant funding allows resources for expenses such as materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology.