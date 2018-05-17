Ace Hardware Honors Veterans With 1 Million American Flags

Ace and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) collaborate to distribute 1 million American flags nationwide this Memorial Day

MASCOUTAH – In the true spirit of Memorial Day, Mascoutah Ace Hardware is collaborating with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) to honor veterans by pledging to give out 1 million American-made flags nationwide. On Saturday, May 26, consumers are encouraged to visit Mascoutah Ace Hardware to receive a free 8” x 12” American flag*, while a second flag is donated to their VFW Post 7682 Mascoutah Post to be used for marking and honoring veteran graves this Memorial Day.

“Mascoutah Ace Hardware solutes the many men and women who have made sacrifices for our country and we look to honor them this Memorial Day by participating in the 1 million American flag giveaway,” said Bill Millikin owner of Mascoutah Ace Hardware “We are grateful to be collaborating with our local VFW Post 7682 Mascoutah Post, who have provided so much support to veterans in our community.”

“Working alongside Ace to support our veterans is natural fit – their stores are located in communities across the country, just like our local Posts,” said VFW National Commander Keith Harman. “We are grateful to receive this donation from Ace Hardware and their consumers, and we look forward to honoring our veterans in a big way this Memorial Day.”

The 1 million American flag giveaway aligns with Ace Hardware’s long history of supporting veterans nationwide. Ace’s very name is a commemoration of the “Flying Aces,” the courageous fighter pilots from the First World War. Ace’s patriotism continues through the support of its veteran retailers, and the sincere appreciation for all the veterans and active-duty military who work in Ace stores, distribution centers, and its corporate offices.

*Flags will be available in participating Ace stores, while quantities last. In-store only. Limit one 8” x 12” flag per customer. No purchase necessary.