House Approves Rep. Meier’s Resolution to Designate Old US 50 ‘Clinton County Veterans Memorial Road’

Springfield, IL…On Thursday, the Illinois House of Representatives adopted a resolution honoring our veterans by designating Old US 50 in Clinton County, Illinois as the “Clinton County Veterans Memorial Road”. House Joint Resolution 100 (HJR 100) sponsored by State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) passed unanimously in the House of Representatives.

“It is highly fitting that we pay honor and respect to the truly great individuals who have served our country and, in doing so, have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” said Rep. Meier. “Their sacrifice and service is a reminder that freedom is not free but comes at a cost. We should always remember the men and women who helped preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy.”

HJR 100 now heads to the Senate for approval. Upon passage in the Senate, the Illinois Department of Transportation will be directed to erect at suitable locations, consistent with state and federal regulations, appropriate plaques or signs giving notice of the name “Clinton County Veterans Memorial Road” along Old US 50 in Clinton County.