Mascoutah Residents Give Input on Future of Scheve Park

The City of Mascoutah is in the process of updating the Scheve Park Master Plan. The process evaluates the park’s recreation amenities and open space features.

“With the town growing as it is, we are almost at full capacity in the current developed areas at Scheve Park,” said Mike Bolt, Assistant City Manager for Mascoutah. “We want to make sure we fully utilize and maximize the space we have remaining on the Northwest area of the Park and not have any wasted space”. Ultimately the plan will identify appropriate and desirable use of green space and recreation areas.

The planning process started in early 2018 with a survey sent to utility customers. It asked a range of questions about the current state and future of the park. Over 550 people completed the survey, a good response rate for park planning endeavors of this size according to consulting Project Manager Sarah Vogt of HeartLands Conservancy.

Most rated the condition of Scheve Park as ‘Good’ to ‘Very good.’ The most common reasons for visiting Scheve Park include special events (e.g., Homecoming), to use the playground, to walk or run for exercise, for scheduled sporting events, and to use the pool. People were complimentary of grounds keeping, as well as the many organizations that work at Scheve Park.

The survey also asked respondents to rank their satisfaction with the park’s features. Respondents were least satisfied with the picnic areas, lighting, cleanliness (particularly related to restrooms), security, and diverse choice of activities. As far as the future of Scheve Park, survey respondents want to see new or remodeled restrooms, the pool and bathhouse, a splash pad, other water features, picnic shelters, concession stand(s), additional parking, playground/inclusive playground, and nature-focused and outdoor fitness programming.

To see a full survey summary report, visit the City’s website.

In addition to the survey, the City hosted a public planning workshop after the regular Park Board meeting on Wednesday, March 14th at Mascoutah City Hall. Those who attended the workshop worked in groups to draw their ideas for Scheve Park on large maps. Some results of the exercise, not already mentioned in the top survey results, were suggestions to improve walking paths; plant trees and native landscapes around paths, dog park, and throughout the park; and increase the variety of recreation sports facilities by adding bocce ball, pickle ball, or table tennis areas. All groups at the workshop agreed that some large areas should be left open with grass or planted with trees and other landscaping. The importance of facilities with multiple uses was also discussed. For example, a single football field could also serve as three soccer fields during different seasons. Other examples include tennis courts that also serve as badminton or pickleball courts and using the truck pull area for other large events, fundraisers, and/or concerts.

Now that the baseline data and public input has been collected, a plan for the future will be developed over the coming months. Residents can expect to see a Draft Master Plan for Scheve Park in July and will have an opportunity to comment at an Open House to be scheduled.

For more information about the Scheve Park Master Plan, please contact Assistant City Manager Mike Bolt at 618-566-2964 or mbolt@mascoutah.com