MHS Boys’ Track Dominates MVC Meet For Second-Straight Time



By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Boys’ Track Team smashed its competition for the second-straight time, winning the Mississippi Valley Conference championship, last Thursday, at Jerseyville, by over 100 points.

The Indians out-pointed, second-place Triad, 211-110, with no other teams amassing triple digits.

“I knew we were the favorite to win our second-straight MVC title,” Mascoutah Coach Darren Latham said. “But I would not have predicted a win by this margin. All the athletes performed very well, and I think we have a good shot at sectionals.”

In the field events, Treshun Buckingham got Mascoutah going with a first-place, 20 feet, two-inch leap in the Long Jump. Kourtney Jackson finished second at 19 feet, 10 inches.

Austin Heriford garnered an MVC title, leaping 39 feet, four-inches in the Triple Jump.

Setting the tone in the relays (in which Mascoutah won all of them) the 4 x 800 Relay (Darion Taylor, Kyle Little, Brandon Johnson, and Matthew McNicol) shattered the MVC record with an 8:04.9. Little ran his leg in 1:58.5.

Johnson also broke two minutes.

The 4 x 100 Relay (Jackson, Eddie Wilson, Timothy Middleton II, and Buckingham) got around the track in 43.18 – virtually a half second ahead of Triad squad.

The 4 x 200 Relay (Jackson, Isaiah Andrews, Middleton II, and Wilson) defeated second-place, Civic Memorial by almost two seconds, as the Mascoutah team clocked the two laps in 1:32.49.

In capturing all relays, the 4 x 400 team of McNicol, Little, Johnson, and Andrews, blazed the mile in 3:27.9 – more than five seconds faster than second-place Waterloo.

Casmir Cozzi commanded the 3200 Meters, crossing the finish line in 10:11.71. He and Taylor went second and third in the mile at 4:48.47 and 4:49.11, respectively.

Continuing to get faster, McNicol out-kicked Waterloo’s Cayden Kirkham by .26 seconds in winning the 800 Meters in 1:57. 07. Braeden Williams came in third in the 800 at 2:02. 74, and Mc Nicol also finished second in the Pole Vault with a height of 12 feet.

Wilson dominated the 100 and 200 Meter sprints in 10.88 and 22.44 seconds, and Andrews grabbed third in the 200 at 23.05.

Phillip Coleman claimed first in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.53 seconds, and he nabbed second in the 300 Hurdles at 43.34.

Finishing second in the 400 Meters, Johnson crossed in 52.03, and the Indians ended up second and third in the Discus, as Nicolas Thurston and Barry Evans flung it, 130 feet, three inches, and 129 feet, seven inches.

Patrick Thompson contributed a third-place, 10:29.95 in the 3200 Meters. Armond Williams finished fourth in the 110 Hurdles at 16.71 seconds.

The JV Indians out-pointed Triad, 154-120 to win their competition. Dominic Squires won the Triple Jump in 36 feet, nine inches; Brenden Jones tossed the Discus, 119 feet, nine inches; the 4 x 800 Meters won in 9:27.66; the 4 x 100 Relay smashed Triad with a time of 44.89; Kristian Knecht won the 3200 Meters in 10:52.77.

Continuing the JV firsts: Sam Barrett and D’Vaunte McDonald went one-two in the 100 Meters at 11.51 and 11.92; Alex Midkiff and Jayden Neal went one-two in the 400 Meters at 53.23 and 57.51; Terrence Buckingham and Sam Schiller finished one-two in the 200 Meters at 24.59 and 25.06.

The Varsity enters the Illinois Class 2A Salem Sectional Meet against 18 opponents, Thursday, May 17. Field Events start at 4 p.m., followed by the Running Events at 5pm.