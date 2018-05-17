MHS Girls’ Soccer Smacks Down Jerseyville, Highland Mascoutah ties CM for third place in MVC

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah High School Girls’ Soccer team concluded the regular season with solid wins at Jerseyville and at Highland, last Monday-Tuesday – victories that secured a tie with Civic Memorial for third place in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

After a scoreless first half, the Lady Indians cranked up their offense and put away the Jerseyville Panthers, 3-0.

They scored a goal in each half and out-shot the Bulldogs, 24-5, in a 2-0 victory.

With the two shutouts, Mascoutah goalie, Sydney Packler, tallied 10 for the season.

“We had a really slow start against Jerseyville but stepped it up in the second half,” Mascoutah Coach Nick Carr said. “Our offense got started much quicker against Highland, and we controlled the ball for most of the game.”

At 54 minutes, Bailey Burman got Mascoutah on the board against Jerseyville, blasting in a penalty kick.

Nine minutes later, Summer Schmidt received a pass from Arianna Climaco, and Schmidt booted it past the keeper into the far post, making it 2-0.

Brianne West and Savannah Bland executed a perfect give-and-go pass at the 64-minute mark, which allowed West to score from 16 yards out for Mascoutah’s third goal of the second half. Packler made five saves in the victory.

Twenty-eight minutes into the Highland game, Molly Cravens booted a free kick from 30 yards out that sailed over the Bulldogs’ wall and into the near post. Cravens’ goal provided the winning margin.

Gracie Kimmle added an insurance goal at 68 minutes, as Mascoutah out-shot Highland, 24-5. After receiving a through ball from Burman, Kimmle blasted a shot past the goalie just inside the far post to make it, 2-0.

With the two wins, Mascoutah improved to 11-9-1 (5-5 in the MVC).

This week, the Lady Indians open the Triad Regional by taking on Chatham Glenwood, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 15. If they defeat Glenwood, they play for the Regional title, 6 p.m., Friday, May 18.