Sen. McCarter: Armed Personnel at School Deserves Debate

SPRINGFIELD – Since the February 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the issue of allowing school personnel to be armed in the classroom and on campus has become a topic for local and national discussion. It’s also an issue that deserves the attention of the Illinois General Assembly, according to State Sen. Kyle McCarter.

Senator McCarter filed Senate Bill 3609, which would allow teachers, other school staff and local authorized volunteers to carry firearms on school property.

“The bill deserves a public hearing and honest debate,” said McCarter (R-Lebanon). “Both sides of the issue can call witnesses and explain why they are for or against the idea. We need a serious debate about how best to protect our kids and our schools.”

Under Senate Bill 3609, teachers and school staff would be allowed to be armed only after receiving the proper training and evaluation determined by the school board. The school board may not require any educator, or other qualified staff or qualified volunteer, to carry a firearm as a condition of employment.

“This is strictly voluntarily on the part of employees and the legislation leaves it up to local school officials to decide if this is a proper step to protect their students, staff and school grounds,” said McCarter. “The school board can also allow a volunteer from the community – a police officer or veteran – to provide armed security.”

Instead of just posting ‘No Guns Allowed’ or ‘Gun-Free Zone’ signs and hoping for the best, the law allows local schools to take a practical step to protect students. He said the law would send a message to potential shooters that if they come into this school, we are armed, we are prepared to protect our kids.

The 54th District Senator said students deserve the same level of security and protection Illinois lawmakers enjoy at the Capitol, as well as the same level of security provided at county courthouses and sports stadiums.

“We have special measures of security at locations where large groups of people gather because that’s where the most harm can be done,” said McCarter. “Every day our kids gather at one place – school – and recent events tell us they are left nearly defenseless.”

McCarter likes what some local law enforcement agencies in his Senate district are doing to address school vulnerabilities, citing the Highland Police Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

“In Highland, police officers will randomly visit schools on their daily beats and recently Fayette County Sheriff Chris Smith held a two-day seminar for teachers and other school personnel. Training included gun safety, basic self-defense and ways to secure a classroom,” said McCarter. “The issue of armed school personnel recently came up before the O’Fallon School District 90 Board. Board member Steve Springer brought up the issue for a vote. Steve is respected, he’s a veteran who served our country and would never push a proposal that’s bad for the kids he was elected to protect. Unfortunately, the school board would not take up the issue for a vote. If I had been a member of the Board, I would have endorsed his proposal.”

McCarter said statements of condolences after a shooting are not enough. Legislatures need to take action.

Senate Bill 3609 has not yet been assigned to a committee for a hearing.