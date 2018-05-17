Two Mascoutah Men Sentenced for 2016 Armed Robbery

In March, Jason Cotton of Mascoutah pleaded guilty but mentally ill to an armed robbery in Mascoutah on April 11, 2016. On Monday, May 14, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. His accomplice, Deonte Williams also of Mascoutah, was sentenced in January 2018 to 10 years in prison.

Both sentences stem from an armed robbery on April 11, 2016 at a home on West Green Street in Mascoutah.

According to the original police report, three males were in the house when two other individuals arrived. The two stayed a short time and then left. The victims told police that within a couple of minutes, one of the men returned and came in the house displaying two handguns. He then took a backpack from the residence and fled the area.

The three victims told police they did not know why they were robbed. They knew one of the suspects from around Mascoutah, and described the unknown suspect with the guns as a black male in his 20’s, light skin, and a “cross” tattoo on his right cheek.

Officers began checking the area and obtained information regarding a vehicle used by the suspects.

Williams and Cotton were taken into custody on April 20, 2016.