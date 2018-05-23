UPDATE: Felony Charges Filed Against 18-Year-Old in Belleville School Incident

UPDATE: UPDATE: CHARGES FILED AGAINST TEEN CAUSING BOTH BELLEVILLE HIGH SCHOOLS TO BE CLOSED.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan F. Kelly announced Thursday evening that his office has charged Derek L. Burton, 18, of Belleville with two felonies and three misdemeanor offenses in relation to circumstances that led to the closing of the campuses of Belleville East High School and Belleville West High School Wednesday, May 23.

At a press conference held at the St. Clair County Public Building in Belleville, Kelly was joined by Belleville Township High School District 201 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Dosier, Assistant Superintendent Brian Mentzer and Belleville Chief of Police William Clay to discuss the arrest of Burton, whose bond was set at $55,000, and the charges against him.

Three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Burton stem from his alleged actions at a Circle K store in Shiloh on Tuesday evening, May 22, when he is accused of threatening three individuals there.

The felony charges include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under the age of 21 in that Burton was found to be carrying the Ruger LCP pistol, according to Kelly, at the time of his arrest Wednesday morning, May 23. According to state law, Kelly said, someone under 21 is committing a felony if found to be in possession of a weapon like this outside of his home or property.

The other felony charge against Burton concerns the fact that he is alleged to have made threats against someone at a school. This charge, Kelly said, is a form of disorderly conduct and results from the complaint that the suspect threatened to do harm against a female minor, age 16, with an act of violence while she was at the Belleville East campus.

Kelly noted that while the threat was not made against the school itself nor did it occur on the school premises, the felony charge is still justified because Burton is accused of planning to carry out his intentions on the school property.

By Randy Pierce

tribune@heraldpubs.com

Circumstances concerning the potential for a possible active shooter to enter the campus at Belleville East High School on Wednesday morning, May 23, created enough concern for classes there to be cancelled for the entire day.

Very early that morning, at 1:04 a.m., the mother of an 18-year-old male who formerly attended the school, but did not graduate, notified the Belleville Police Department that her son left the home and had made suicidal comments due to relationship problems he was having with his girlfriend, currently a student at Belleville East.

Later the mother found that her handgun was missing from her home in the 3300 block of West A Street in Belleville, police said. Police had learned from other individuals who were acquainted with the 18-year-old male that he was possibly planning to confront his girlfriend and other students at the Belleville East campus on West Boulevard.

A description of the suspect, a black male about six feet, four inches tall and 220 pounds, was disseminated and the administrative office of Belleville Township High School District 201 was notified about the situation, so both its East and West campuses were closed with the missed day, the last one of the school year, rescheduled for the next day, Thursday, May 24.

At 7:50 a.m. on the morning the incident began, Belleville Police located the male, who had been considered as a missing person prior to that time, and took him into custody without incident. Belleville Police officials said their investigators are continuing to look into the situation and asked that anyone with information call 618-234-1212 or the St. Louis Area Crimestoppers hotline at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS).

District 201 Superintendent Dr. Jeff Dosier said, regarding the incident, that the suspect had attended Belleville East but had stopped going there before reaching the level of graduation. Dosier explained it was his understanding was that the male suspect threatened a female which clarifies further the television news reports from earlier in the day which indicated the former male student had threatened a current male student in relation to a dispute about a female student underclassman, meaning junior, sophomore or freshman.

“I feel like we got lucky today,” Dosier commented. “Parents reported it and it could have been much different if somebody would have turned a blind eye to it.”

The rescheduling of classes to the following day, he added, was necessary because of the need to complete final exams. He also noted that Belleville East Principal Jason Karstens, well before this incident involving the potential active shooter occurred, had requested a transfer from his position and is being reassigned to another job within the district. An announcement will be made soon concerning Karstens’ successor as principal at Belleville East.