Boys Basketball Camp to Be Held At Kaskaskia College June 18-21

A Boys Basketball Camp will be held at Kaskaskia College the week of June 18-21.

The camp is for boys entering kindergarten through eighth grade and will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Cost for the camp is $65.00 and includes a camp t-shirt.

The camp will be instructed by KC men’s basketball coach Brian Hancock, assistant coach Taylor Hassell and members of the KC men’s basketball team. The camp will give individual instruction on the fundamentals of the game.

Campers should meet in the KC Gymnasium. Pre‑registration is required. For a registration form or for further information, contact Coach Kim Rahar at 545-3372. For printable camp form please visit www.kaskaskiaathletics.com.