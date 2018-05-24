Grant Will Fund Majority of Cost for New Baden Police In-Car Cameras

By Randy Pierce

ccn@heraldpubs.com

Even with an unanticipated expense being added in, the village of New Baden is coming out ahead and on the positive side financially as a result of a grant that will help pay for the majority of the cost of in-car cameras for its six police vehicles.

As discussed at the Monday evening, May 21, meeting of the New Baden Village Board of Trustees, a grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board for $25,000 will go toward the funding of camera for all of the local police vehicles.

The village board voted unanimously to accept the grant money for this purpose with it being placed in the capital improvements account that had $30,000 earmarked for the cost, so this line item in the budget can be reduced accordingly from an expense standpoint.

The board members present included Bob Oster, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Christy Picard who was unable to attend due to an employment commitment, Jerry Linthicum, Randy Linthicum, Taylor Zurliene and Jordan Pettibone, Trustee Bill Malina was not present.

Village Administrator Mike Hemmer told the board Monday evening that some additional, unanticipated cost has to be added to overall expense because, as a condition of the grant, the police department has to maintain data collected from the cameras, an aspect of this that was not addressed in the original cost estimate.

Hemmer explained that with the requirement to retain the results from the in-car camera video recordings and related information, the total cost for the expense runs up to $43,085 but that includes the total covered by the grant.

Chief of Police Scott Meinhardt, Hemmer noted, said $5000 is available from the police department drug fund, built up from assets procured from individuals arrested for narcotics offenses, and that another $5000 had already been included in the cost of a new squad car to pay for an in-car camera system.

When all is said and done within the village’s capital improvements budget, according to Hemmer, the grant, even with the data retention requirement creating more cost for the in-camera system, will help create a positive impact of $21,915 to the municipality’s finances.

Meinhardt noted that maintaining the data as stipulated by the grant necessitates a much larger server to handle this additional load for two years as required. He had reviewed several different types of systems and, in doing so, discussed the options with the village’s information technology contractor and the supplier of the cameras.

The system will be completely self-contained within the police department, Meinhardt told the board, and no outside interests or entities will have access to it.

At the most recent village board meeting prior to Monday’s, Meinhardt explained that actually using the in-car cameras cannot take place without letting people who will be shown on them know this is happening.

The New Baden Village Board of Trustees also discussed Monday evening the merits and issues concerning local liquor license regulations as they relate to the potential addition of video gaming to a local business. For what the business owner is desiring to do at his location in regard to the addition of gaming machines, correspondence from Hemmer to the board explained that the village does not currently have provisions for the type of liquor license that would be needed.

This is because the state statutes governing video gaming establishments mandate that they serve liquor to be consumed on the premises. The business in question currently sells package liquor that is consumed away from this location.

So if the owner of the establishment wishes to pursue his plan further, the village board has to create a new type of liquor license that authorizes both on and off premises consumption of the product sold there, instead of one or the other.

Discussion concerning this matter resulted in the agreement among the trustees present that tabling it for further review was the best course of action.

Zurliene commented that he felt it may not be best for the image of New Baden to have too many video gaming places.

Also Monday evening, the board approved the promotion of Keith Grogan from part-time to full-time as a paramedic for the local emergency services group along with hiring Amanda Sutphin as a part-time paramedic.

The final minor subdivision plat for Thole Estates, based on a recommendation from the village plan commission was approved even though this property on Tank Road is outside the village of New Baden corporate limits, it is within the one-and-a-half mile jurisdictional planning area of them and is therefore required to be approved accordingly. Only one lot is involved in the plat approval.

Hemmer advised the village board of the second of three meetings being held in 2018 for the government units involved in the New Baden Ambulance Special Service Area system that is set for Thursday evening, May 24. It will be held at 7 p.m. at the New Baden Village Hall and include representation from Damiansville, Albers and Lookingglass Township with the agenda to include 2018 property valuations and related proposed levy amounts, the final determination in this regard to come at a meeting to be held in August.