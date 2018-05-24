Lady Indians Overcome Jerseyville; Finish Second In MVC

The MHS Softball team lost and won in less than glamorous fashion, last week.

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

On Tuesday, the Lady Indians scored their lone run in the first inning in a 5-1 loss at Freeburg. The Midgets final four runs were unearned.

Mascoutah closed out the Mississippi Valley Conference schedule, last Thursday, with a 4-1 win over Jerseyville at MHS. In this one, all four runs came on walks and errors in the fourth inning.

Opening the Freeburg game, singles by Mikayla Healy and Tieghan Morio set the table for Kayla Rudolphi’s RBI double.

Those would be the lone Mascoutah fireworks, as Midgets’ hurler, Miranda Schulte, struck out 12 Indians to improve to 23-1 on the season. Freeburg upped its 2018 record to 25-1. Emma Hamilton pitched well for Mascoutah in defeat.

Morio recorded the only hit against Jerseyville, but the Indians’ win over the Panthers upped their MVC mark to 8-2 – second in the conference behind Triad.

This week, Mascoutah, 18-8, opens the Civic Memorial Regional, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, at the Bethalto Sports Complex. If victorious, the Lady Indians would go for the title against the Columbia-Jerseyville winner at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 26.