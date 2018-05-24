School Board Sets Hearing Date for FY18 Budget

By Keith Gillett

Mascoutah Herald

During a fairly routine meeting of the Mascoutah District 19 School Board, the Board approved two amendments to the FY18 District budget and set the public hearing for the approved budget for June 19th, which would be just prior to the June Board meeting.

The Board approved the addition of $700,000 to the operations fund to cover the cost of the new turf field at Mascoutah High School. The anticipation is that the total spend out for the project will not be that high because over $500,000 has been raised to cover the cost by the MHS athletic deplartment.

The Board also approved adding anticipated lease expenses of $70,000 for the purchase of teacher laptop computers.

In other business the Board:

Accepted the donation of audio visual equipment for the Mascoutah Elementary School stage worth $12,389.

Authorized the superintendent to serve as the official agent of the Board and represent the Board and District on all official matters, in accordance with Board policy and the statutes of the State of Illinois. This motion grants the superintendent the authority to submit the required reports for FY19.

Approved the purchase from McGraw Hill a new textbooks for Spanish classes at Mascoutah High School for just over $15,000. The books will replace an online textbook subscription that the classes have been using for the past few years because Spanish teachers do not feel the online version meets their expectations, and recommended it’s replacement with new hardback books.

Approved a joint agreement resolution with Collinsville Area Vocational Center. During the current school year the District sent approximately 20 students to take vocational classes not offered by the District. The signing of the joint agreement does not commit the District to send students to the Center in the upcoming school year.

Approved handbooks for the 2018-19 school year by voice vote.

Approved on first reading policy changes for retirement pay, and vacation and holidays.

Approved a resolution designated banks and depositories and personnel authorized to invest on behalf of the District. The Bank of Edwardsville was added to the list.

Approved the purchase of a filter from Brauer Supply for just over $26,000. The filters replace those currently in use at MHS.

Approved a special Board meeting for Tuesday, June 5th to award a contract for parking lot renovation work at Mascoutah Middle School for 5 p.m. The renovation work is for the front drive and parking.

Approved the following certified personnel changes:

Lynette Patton-Millas as parent educator replacing Amy Brown; Jamilah Whiteside as a social science teacher at MHS; Frederick Rice as a vocal music teacher at MHS; Jarrod Kliuer as a math teacher last MHS; and Stephanie Webb as a special education teacher at MMS.

Approved the transfer of Mary Neisler as special education teacher at SES to special education teacher at MHS; and the transfer of Trevor Reed as administrative intern/computer instruction.

Approved the resignation of Morgan Schultz, a math teacher at MMS effective at the end of the current year.

Approved the resignations of Michelle Murphy as soccer coach at MMS, and Morgan Schultz as 8th grade softball coach at MMS, both at the end of the current year.

Approved the following classified personnel actions:

Stacey Dodson as a preK instructional aide replacing Dawn Bushee; Debra Kolb as an LiPS instructional aide replacing Pam Gaesor, and Shannon Kowalski as an LiPS instructional aide replacing Katies Brummett.

Ended the one year probationary period for Derrick Wombacher in the grounds-maintenance department.

Hired Maria Dardeen and Kathi White as ESY aides for the summer.

Approved the retirement of Jeannie Friess as a bus aide at the end of the current year.

Approved the resignations of Tori Hodge as an extended time aide at MES; Annie Ruiz as an extended time director at MES; Donna Underswood as a supervisory aide at MMS; Ryan Pruett as an individual care aide at MHS; and Cassie King as an individual care aide at MMS.

Renee Aides of the American Heart Association recognized several District students for their recent fundraising efforts on behalf of the association. The top fundraiser for Scott Elementary was Cooper Johnson in grade 5 who collect $2,055 for the Jump Rope for Heart. Cole Voelliong of WES pre-K raised $1,100, and Sydney Simmons of MES 2nd grade raised $1,036. Sydney was unable to attend.