Carpenter Wins Pole for the Indy 500

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

This past weekend at the Indianapolis 500 was ‘Bump” Day and “Pole” Day. There are no camels involved in this “Bump”! Instead with 35 drivers entered for the race only 33 can qualify for the race. This is the first time since 2011 that “Bump day” was necessary. Each drivers gets two warm up laps and then a four lap qualifying run where the average speed is taken from the four laps. The fastest 33 are given spots in the race and the fastest nine get to compete the following day for the pole.

After two rain delays the 35 entries were each given one chance to qualify. Pippa Mann and James Hinchcliffe were on the bubble with the last two spots after the first round. Conor Daly. Daly after two additional attempts Daly snuck into the 32nd spot bumping Mann with a speed of 224.874. Oriol Servia’s team waived off his first attempt at qualifying. Servia’s second attempt average speed of 225.007 was good enough for 31st place and he bumped Hinchcliffe out of the race. Hinchcliffe made a second attempt but had some vibration issues and waived off second attempt. Mann tried another attempt as time was expiring but fell short. As Mann was completing her attempt Hinchcliffe was set to try again but time expired at 5:50 pm and he did not get to make the attempt. It was a disappointing day for Hinchcliffe who sits 5th in points for the Verizon Indy Car Series. “Nobody screwed us. The system didn’t fault us. We failed us,” said Hinchcliffe. The only way in for either driver would be for their team to buy a seat from another driver. As of press time this had not happened.

Sunday was “Pole” Day. Qualifiers on bump day 10-32 went first to possibly improve their positions. Once again each driver was given a warm up lap and then a four lap qualifying run. James Davison was the biggest benefactor of the session moving from 33rd position to 19th position. The biggest loser of the day was former race winner Alexander Rossi moving from 10th place to 32nd position.

The fastest nine event allows the top nine finishers on Saturday a chance for the pole position. Fan favorite Danica Patrick has returned from NASCAR to run a final race at Indianapolis and qualified 9th on Saturday. She went first and had a solid performance and ended up moving to 7th on race day. Partick will be retiring after the race from racing. The biggest news of the day was Patrick’s Boss, Ed Carpenter. Carpenter qualified second on Saturday but had a strong Sunday performance and won the pole position with a average four lap speed of 229.618. Carpenter improved his speed by almost a mile per hour from the previous day. This was the third career Indy pole for Carpenter. “We are blessed to have a good organization. We were able to build three fast cars and will have three starting spots in top seven. Today is over and now we will need to concentrate all efforts to race weekend,” said Carpenter.

It should be an interesting Race this weekend with the speed and handling of the new chassis. It will take a lot of skill and a little luck to find out who will win the 102nd Indianapolis 500!