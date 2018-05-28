Power Wins 2018 Indianapolis 500

By Jeff Thornton

Herald Publications

If you like it hot, Indianapolis was the place to be this past weekend. The 91 degree temperature was the second hottest event next to the 1937 race of 92 degrees. The race started uneventful as pole setter Ed Carpenter led the first 30 laps. The first caution of the day came out on lap 48 when 2017 Race winner Takuma Sato hit James Davison between the third and the fourth turn. Neither driver was hurt in the incident. Accidents also ended the final career race for fan favorite Danica Patrick on lap68 as she lost control of her unit coming out of turn 2. Former race winners Helio Castroneves crashed his car on lap 145 and the final caution of the day on lap 187 was when former race winner Tony Kanaan ended his day in turn 2. The heat created some slick conditions but the new chassis design also helped reduce the number of incidents. Although the chassis helped with speeds this year it is not as good as past years with the ability of cars to pass.

“When cars were able to get in front with clean air it was not easy to get around them,” noted Ed Carpenter after the race. Taking this into account track position was very important during the race. It appeared a couple of teams would use gas mileage to their advantage towards the end as Stefan Wilson took the lead on lap 193 but was forced to pit on lap 196 as his car ran out of gas. After Wilson made his pit stop, Will Power was able to take over the lead on the final four laps and cruised to his first Indianapolis 500 Victory. Power also won the road course race at INDY earlier in the month of May to become the first driver to sweep both races. He became the first Australian driver to win the race. His win was the 31st win racing for Team Penske. It also gave his boss Roger Penske his 17th Indy 500 victory. “Will did a good job for us winning both races this month. It takes a lot of teamwork to win here and his team was able to get it done. This was the one big race he has not won and we are glad he was able to finally win here,” said Penske.

“I have had to change my approach to oval track racing. At first I was not a big fan of oval tracks. I have tried to get away from negative feelings and the approach of being positive is working,” said Power. Power will now have his face imprinted on the famous Borg Warner trophy and has completed his resume of winning the big race!