Graf Grabs 4th Place at State

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS – MHS senior tennis player, Andy Graf, may have lost his final two matches at the Illinois 1A State Tournament, last Saturday, but a 4-2, overall result netted him a fourth-place finish.

Getting to the semifinals, earned Graf the highest postseason finish in school history.

Additionally, juniors Cameron Pavelschak and Shawn Wienstroer, went 3-2 in the doubles’ competition.

Thus, Mascoutah’s two entries racked up 14 team points to nab seventh place in the tournament – held at a multitude of high-school sites, Thursday-Saturday, in suburban Chicago.

Graf gained entry into the semifinal round, Friday afternoon, by surviving a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 marathon against four seed, Brian Hackman, of Wauconda.

In set one, Hackman used his powerful serve and forehand to keep Graf off balance and scrambling from side-to-side.

But it all turned in the second set, as Graf got used to the power and won the final three games with superior consistency from the baseline.

Cruising in the third set, up 5-1 and serving for the match, Graf’s legs began to lock up due to the oppressive heat. After taking the full 10-minute injury timeout, the malady immediately started again on the next serve.

Virtually playing on one leg – hopping around the baseline hash mark – Graf stroked four-straight big forehands that Hackman hit either into the net or long.

Just after the winning shot, cramps enveloped both of Graf’s legs – a minute more and he would have been unable to continue.

“Once I started cramping I told myself I was going to fight through the pain and finish no matter what happened,” Graf said. “I stayed determined and decided to go for my shots and go out swinging. And, amazingly I won four straight points to win the match.”

In the semifinals, Saturday morning, Graf lost 6-4, 6-0, to eventual state champion, Arjun Asokumar, of Chicago (University) and followed that up with a 6-0, 7-5 defeat to third-seeded Nicholas Welker of Burlington Central in the third-place match.

In both matches, Graf played hard but could not put two good sets together against superior firepower.

“I am very happy that I made my goal of competing in the semifinals of the state tournament – and that I had the opportunity to play at John Hersey High School – the location of the final rounds. I went out and battled my last two matches but was beaten by better players that day.”

Juniors Pavelschak and Wienstroer dropped the first two games of their opening match against Reese Bergstrom and Coby Comstock of Mattoon, Thursday morning, but reeled off 12-of-13 games to win, 6-1, 6-2.

In round two, the Mascoutah pair continued to charge the net but lost 6-4, 6-4 to 16th seeded, Ethan Sabotta and Jacob Valencic of Washington.

Heading into Consolation action, Pavelschak and Wienstroer downed Jack Anderson and Johnny Hamilton of LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy), 6-2, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreaker), rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the second set.

Next, they routed Herrin’s Ryahei Matsubara and Hayden Holloway, 6-4, 6-1, before falling to fourth-seeded David Wu and Stephen Chacko of Dunlap, 6-2, 6-4.

Graf got into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Joey Miller of Rock Island in round one; a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Vishnu Anagani of Normal University in round two; a 6-2, 4-2 (retired) win against Jacob Williams of West Chicago (Wheaton Academy).