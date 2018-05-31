Spassfest Awards Grants

The Spassfest recently awarded two grants from proceeds of the 2017 Spassfest. Shown accepting the $14,781 check for one-half of the cost of a new Utility Vehicle (UTV) firefighting and rescue vehicle are Germantown Fire Department Chief Jeff Kampwerth on the left and Germantown Fire Company President Chris Albers. Presenting the check is Spassfest Treasurer Mike Bruns on the right. The new UTV will be used for firefighting, search & rescue, and patient transport in woodlands and other locations inaccessible to normal fire apparatus. It is equipped to carry water and foam along with a pump as well as a gurney for patient transport. The remainder of the UTV cost came from donations to the department as well as department fundraising activities.