Thurston Named MHS Indian of the Year

On Friday, May 18th, Mascoutah High School recognized their best and brightest during an all school awards assembly. Seniors were honored with close to 40 academic awards, as well as 45 students earning academic letter honors having over a 3.75 GPA for their last two semesters. The other classes boasted academic letter honors with 48 juniors, 55 sophomores and 93 freshmen receiving those awards as well.

The spotlight of the assembly is the coveted Indian of the Year Award. This honoree is selected by the MHS Administration and is someone who shows overall school spirit, great character, high integrity, academic success and lives by the principles of what it means to be a Mascoutah Indian: One Team ~ One Tribe ~ One Family. The 2018 Mascoutah High School Indian of the Year was awarded to Nicholas Thurston for exemplifying all of those traits and impacting MHS in such a positive way throughout his tenure at MHS.

Other awards included:

AFJROTC National Awards – Sons of the American Revolution Cadet Award-Savion Buckner

AFJROTC National Awards – Veterans of Foreign Wars-Megona Samuels

AFJROTC National Awards – Daughters of the American Revolution-Teyana Cook

AFJROTC National Awards – Daedalion Award-Justin Conklin

AFJROTC National Awards – Military Order of the World Wars-Payton Leidholm

AFJROTC National Awards – American Veterans Association Award-Samuel Kelley

AFJROTC National Awards – Celebrate Freedom Cadet Award-Jonathan Doze

AFJROTC National Awards – American Legion Cadet for General Military Excellence-Braedon Williams

Illinois State Scholars: Bailey Albright, Blake Albright, Kira Averett, Bridget Beck, Lauren Berck, Sydney Bryant, Rachel Dressler, Danielle Dukart-Anderson, Kayla Esses, Tianna Green, Emma Herwick, Kaitlyn Jennings, Kevin Ladwig, McKenna Lanter, Payton Leidholm, Anna McCraw, Samuel Moll, Tieghan Morio, Nicholas Norwood, Jonathan Paterline, William Phillips, Anna Rosenstengel, Christain Rowe, Kayla Rudolphi, Sophia Sato, Jacob Schanz, Grace Simpson, Colleen Spehar, and Joseph Wallace.

MVC Academic/Athletic Awards:

Ethan Abrahamson, Bailey Albright, Blake Albright, Sam Barrett, Bridget Beck, Meghan Bishop, Jared Ceule, Tomas Copher, Rachel Dressler, Grace Etling, Noah Feldott, Montana Franks, Andrew Graf, Kaitlyn Heffner, Kaitlyn Jennings, Samuel Kelley, Ayden Mason, Samuel Kelley, Tieghan Morio, Nick Norwood, Jonathan Paterline, William Phillips, Abbey Roberts, Alison Roehrig, Anna Rosenstengel, Christian Rowe, Kayla Rudolphi, Jacob Schanz, Samuel Schiller, Summer Schmidt, Grace Simpson, Colleen Spehar, Teagan Stanley, Jaydon Stewart, Danielle Strong, Destingy Strong, Nicholas Thurston, Blake Weiss, Millenia Wells, and Megan Whisenhunt.

Model UN – Christian Rowe

National Merit Scholar Commendation- McKenna Lanter

St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete – Kaitlyn Jennings

Racial Harmony Award – Alexis Davis

Saturday Scholars: Kayla Esses, McKenna Lanter, and Megan Whisenhunt.

Spanish Club Award – McKenna Lanter

Speech and Acting Team – Rachel Corbitt, Ben Dietz, and Yara Hamad.