JoAnn M. Sturm

JoAnn M. Sturm, nee Fournie, 80, of Mascoutah, IL, born August 27, 1937 in Belleville, IL died Thursday, May 31, 2018 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

JoAnn retired from Belleville Area College as a mainframe computer operator.

She is a member of Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah and Special Military Active Recreational Travelers (SMART).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Regina, nee Schwaegel, Fournie and a brother-in-law, James Ettling.

She is survived by her husband, Charlton P. “Rusty” Sturm of Mascoutah whom she married in Lebanon, IL on June 11, 1966; daughter, Irene (Dennis) Bertelsman of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Andrea (Shawn) Margason and Ryan Sturm; great-grandchildren, Chaylynn Pratt, Chaise Pratt, Layton Letford and Destiny Taylor; two brothers, David (Sharon) Fournie of Mascoutah, IL, Kenneth Fournie of Pensacola, FL; a sister, Patricia Ettling of O’Fallon, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson’s Research Foundation, 660 S. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or in the form of Masses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL. There will be a prayer service at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

FUNERAL: A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff officiating. Burial will be 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL