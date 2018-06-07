Lee’s Optimistic At The Start Of Football Camp

It opens with bigger, stronger athletes battling hard

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – MHS Varsity Football Coach Josh Lee believes that his team’s “absolutely-great,” off-season weightlifting and conditioning program has more than prepared the players for the fantastic, 25-day, summer camp – that just opened up, Monday, June 4, on the high-school field.

“I met with the kids at the end of last season, and we addressed some goals to accomplish – not much has changed over the past few years; we have stayed true to our mission,” Lee said. “They have incredibly bought in. These other teams we have been playing (Mississippi Valley Conference foes) know what it’s like to go to the playoffs.

“Our kids are doing all this work without knowing what the playoff experience feels like. I am proud of them. I have challenged them to create a good atmosphere (a good culture).”

Lee started phase one of the off-season, weight-lifting period trying to put weight on his players, and they averaged about a 12-pound gain by the end of February.

Then, with greater size, the players worked in phase two on getting stronger from March through May.

Now, starting summer camp, they have entered the power-conditioning third phase.

“After what I saw today (the first day of camp), they have a ways to go in their conditioning. We are bigger and stronger, but we have to get in game shape. However, we are on-track.

“In reality, our numbers have increased to where we can be competitive. Last year, we went into games way behind in strength. Increased physicality and better recovery makes a huge difference. I am really excited, this year. Our strength numbers are up there with the people we are playing.”

Lee applauded the excellent work ethic and leadership of seniors Corey Harris, Isaac Beck, DeJahn Tyson, and Malik Green.

“The kids have been itching to get out on the field, and of course, being out on the new turf field. They love it, and the coaches love it. The field has clear hash marks; it’s soft, even – it is so nice to practice on. And this year, we will only have two games on grass.”

Lee possesses a whole slew of assistants: Jason McGovern will be the offensive coordinator; Troy Medvick will run the defense; Frank Evans will oversee the running backs and outside linebackers; Scott Finch moved up to the varsity; J.R. Brentlinger will coach the offensive line, outside linebackers, and special teams; Tim McDonald will lead the Freshmen team.

Within the 25 contact days allowed by the IHSA, the Indians will engage in seven-on-seven games with Belleville West and O’Fallon – the first one, next Thursday at O’Fallon.

“It never gets old being out there,” said Lee. “The kids know what to expect and they’re hustling. They are familiar with the drills. We are trying to do things the right way. We’re all super-excited about it and feel like we have the potential for a good season.”

That feeling never gets old.