The Maschhoffs Recognizes “Safety Excellence”

CARLYLE – This year at Horizon Conference, the company’s annual leadership gathering, The Maschhoffs recognized its teams that go above and beyond to ensure employees are trained and equipped to stay safe on the job. “Safety Excellence”, the first award of its kind for the company, was awarded to 13 different teams across the nine-state footprint.

“In 2015, we took a hard look at our safety metrics and what we could do to improve them,” Darrell Hemker, Associate Director of Safety says. “Since then, we’ve made tremendous improvements in how we train our employees and how we make them aware of and how to avoid potential workplace hazards.”

While every team has made improvement over the last two and a half years, The Maschhoffs has a few farms and mills that have had no recordable safety incidents throughout the whole timeframe. Some anniversaries of no recordable incidents date back to before the program officially started.

Exceptionally safe farms and mills include:

• Archery Sow

• Bald Eagle

• Pikeland

• Cedar Rapids Farrowing

• TSP Farrowing

• Carlyle Feed Mill

• Gothenburg Feed Mill

• NEGL Boar Stud

• Bible 1

• Enterprise 2 Farrowing

• Enterprise 2 Nursery

• Enterprise 1 Nursery

• Gosper 1 Farrowing

“I commend these teams on a job well done and hope to see this list expand every year. Our team members’ commitment to safety is huge for this company and the well-being of both our employees and our pigs,” adds Dr. Bradley Wolter, President of The Maschhoffs. “The extra safety efforts across the system have kept our employees safe and returning home to their families every day.”

To learn more about The Maschhoffs’ safety efforts, visit http://www.themaschhoffs.com/commitment/safety.

