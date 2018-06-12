15U Team Uses Early Barrage to Bury East

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE – The Mascoutah 15U Baseball team (that plays in the St. Louis Amateur Baseball Association) routed Belleville East, 9-3, at East, last Wednesday,

The Indians jumped all over the Lancers with nine runs by the top of the fifth inning.

Mascoutah nabbed a 1-0, first-inning lead when Brayden Knoebel lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored pinch-runner Nick Walter from third base. Colin Waltsgott got the offense rolling with a single to center, and he moved to third on a Lancer error.

The Indians tallied three more runs in the third – enough to secure victory – as Braden Lacroix walked and consecutive hits from Caden Dial and Waltsgott (four-for-four with three runs) loaded the bases.

Christian Harms hammered home the first RBI of the third inning with a single to right, scoring Lacroix. Howell followed with a fielders’ choice that also brought Dial to the plate. And Jaden Mueller’s single to right scored pinch-runner, Walter.

Howell nabbed the victory, pitching seven innings and allowing an earned run, five hits, and two walks – while striking out three.

But Mascoutah kept scoring runs, registering four more in the fourth inning. Jacob Rudolphi and Alex Dunson got on via singles; Lacroix walked; Waltsgott, Howell, Knoebel followed with a single, double, single.

In the top of the fifth, Jordan Eddy roped a hot grounder that was mishandled by the third baseman. He stole second, got to third on a wild pitch, and came home on Dial’s single.

East prevented the shutout loss with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

This Thursday, Mascoutah hosts the American National Eagles at MHS at 6 p.m.