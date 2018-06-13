Commemorate the New Museum at the Gateway Arch!

The new Museum at the Gateway Arch will open on July 3! Join us by the new West Entrance for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am. Following the ribbon cutting, the museum and will be open to the public! There will also be a celebration in the North Gateway park area after the ceremony with food trucks, games, live music and more!

Attendees will receive a special coin commemorating the historic event (while supplies last). We will also have 1,000 grand opening day cookies (first come, first serve) at the North Gateway celebration for visitors to enjoy!

Don’t forget- the grand opening also coincides with the return of Fair Saint Louis to the Gateway Arch National Park! For more details on America’s Biggest Birthday Party’s return to its original home, click here.

All grand opening events are free and open to the public!

Event Schedule

• Museum and Visitor Center Ribbon Cutting (Museum opens directly after)

WHEN: 10 am

WHERE: Museum at the Gateway Arch – West Entrance plaza in Luther Ely Smith Square at Gateway Arch National Park

The ribbon cutting will feature remarks from the National Park Service and the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith will serve as master of ceremonies while local, state and national dignitaries will also be in attendance to commemorate the project completion. St. Louisan Charles Glenn will sing the national anthem.

The #YourArch community photo mosaic, which features photos submitted by Arch visitors throughout its nearly 53 year history, will be unveiled to the public in a special video montage.

• Grand Opening Celebration in the North Gateway

WHEN: 11:30 am – 2 pm

WHERE: North Gateway park area at Gateway Arch National Park, near Eads Bridge

Following the grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony, the Normandy High School Marching Band will lead a public procession from the new Gateway Arch West Entrance to the North Gateway for the family-friendly party.

Activities include:

-Live music from Boogie Chyld

-Food trucks and drink vendors

-Appearances by Fredbird and Louie

-Scavenger hunt throughout Gateway Arch National Park

-Photo booth

-Face painters, caricature artists and oversized lawn games

• Parking and Weather Details

Parking options are plentiful throughout downtown St. Louis. Visit https://getaroundstl.com/attractions/parking for a comprehensive list of preferred parking locations near the Arch.

Nearest parking at Kiener West Self Park Garage and Kiener East Self Park Garage.

Members of Gateway Arch Park Friends at the Supporter level and above can use free parking vouchers from their welcome packet at the Kiener West garage. Click here to join.

Bike racks on site

MetroLink stations at 8th and Pine or Gateway Arch/Laclede Landing

Weather: If inclement weather occurs, the ribbon cutting ceremony will take place inside the Arch Visitor Center

Please visit www.fairsaintlouis.org and www.americasbirthdayparade.com for more information.

• Important Reminders

Road Closures: Due to America’s Birthday Parade and Fair Saint Louis, there will be road closures near the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse throughout the week of July 2nd.

Accessibility: During the July 3rd grand opening event, a designated drop-off area for persons with disabilities will be located at 4th Street and Market, across the street from the Old Courthouse.

Biking: Bike racks can be found in and around Gateway Arch National Park. Bike share programs are also great options to get to Gateway Arch National Park.

MetroLink: Gateway Arch National Park can be accessed via the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink station.

Cooling Buses: Metro Cooling Buses will be available at 4th Street and Chestnut until 2pm on July 3rd for those who need to cool off during the grand opening festivities.

Tram Tickets: It is strongly encouraged to purchase your Tram Ride to the Top tickets in advance by visiting www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets.

Gateway Arch Hours of Operation: Please note Gateway Arch hours of operation the week of July 2 (last tram leaves approximately one hour before closing).

Monday, July 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3: 12-10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday, July 5: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, July 6: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 7: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.