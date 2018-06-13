New Baden June Jamboree To Be Held This Weekend

Get ready for the annual New Baden June Jamboree scheduled to kick-off Friday, June 15, beginning 5 p.m., at New Baden Park. New Baden’s favorite summer event will run till late Saturday night, June 16. Food, drinks, hot music, a parade, car/motorcycle show, and Mud Bog…what more could you want! Check out their Facebook page at New Baden June Jamboree 2018.

Friday Night, June 15

5:00pm Food and Beer Stands

6 :00pm Carnival Rides and games.

8:00pm-12:00pm Music by Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians

Saturday, June 16

21st Annual June Jamboree 5k Run/Walk. Check in 7:00AM Start 8:00AM. Come support the Wesclin Athletic Boosters!!! $25 entry fee on Race Day!

Car/Motorcycle Show – Registration 9:00-12:00. Show Begins 12:00. Trophies 4:30

Mud Bog – Registration 10:00-1:00. SXS/ATV 11:00-1:00. Trucks 2:00-4:00. Break For Parade. Resume 6:00-???

Parade 5:00PM

5:00pm Food and Beer Stands

6 :00pm Carnival Rides and games.

8:00pm-12:00 Champagne Fixx