New Baden June Jamboree To Be Held This Weekend
Get ready for the annual New Baden June Jamboree scheduled to kick-off Friday, June 15, beginning 5 p.m., at New Baden Park. New Baden’s favorite summer event will run till late Saturday night, June 16. Food, drinks, hot music, a parade, car/motorcycle show, and Mud Bog…what more could you want! Check out their Facebook page at New Baden June Jamboree 2018.
Friday Night, June 15
5:00pm Food and Beer Stands
6 :00pm Carnival Rides and games.
8:00pm-12:00pm Music by Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians
Saturday, June 16
21st Annual June Jamboree 5k Run/Walk. Check in 7:00AM Start 8:00AM. Come support the Wesclin Athletic Boosters!!! $25 entry fee on Race Day!
Car/Motorcycle Show – Registration 9:00-12:00. Show Begins 12:00. Trophies 4:30
Mud Bog – Registration 10:00-1:00. SXS/ATV 11:00-1:00. Trucks 2:00-4:00. Break For Parade. Resume 6:00-???
Parade 5:00PM
5:00pm Food and Beer Stands
6 :00pm Carnival Rides and games.
8:00pm-12:00 Champagne Fixx