St. Louis Cardinal Hall Of Famer Red Schoendienst Dies at 95



Red Schoendienst, the Hall of Fame second baseman who managed St. Louis to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, died Wednesday, June 6. He was 95.

The Cardinals announced Schoendienst’s death before the third inning of their game against the Miami Marlins. A photo was shown on the video board with “1923-2018” written below. Fans gave a standing ovation, while players stood and applauded.

“Red Schoendienst was one of the most beloved figures in the rich history of the St. Louis Cardinals, the franchise he served for 67 years,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “He was a wonderful ambassador for our game.”

The Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis will host funeral services for the late Red Schoendienst on Friday, June 15. The funeral, scheduled for 10 a.m., will be open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for contributions to BackStoppers, Catholic Charities of St. Louis, Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments-St. Louis, or the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance.

Albert Fred “Red” Schoendienst was born February 2, 1923 in Germantown, to Joe and Mary Schoendienst, one of seven children. His father was a coal miner, and the family lived without running water or electricity.

Schoendienst was an American professional baseball second baseman, coach, and manager in Major League Baseball (MLB). He played for 19 years with the St. Louis Cardinals (1945–1956, 1961–1963), New York Giants (1956–1957) and Milwaukee Braves (1957–1960), and was named to 10 All Star teams. He then managed the Cardinals from 1965 through 1976 – the second-longest managerial tenure in the team’s history (behind Tony La Russa). Under his direction, St. Louis won the 1967 and 1968 National League pennants and the 1967 World Series, and he was named National League Manager of the Year in both 1967 and 1968. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989. At the time of his death, he had worn a Major League uniform for 74 consecutive years as a player, coach, or manager,and had served 67 of his 76 years in baseball with the Cardinals.

In 1947, Schoendienst married the former Mary Eileen O’Reilly who died in 1999, after 52 years of marriage. The Schoendiensts had four children. He also had ten grandchildren (though two predeceased him), and seven great-grandchildren. At the time of his death, Schoendienst lived in Town and Country, Missouri, a western suburb of St. Louis.