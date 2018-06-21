2017 Clinton County Property Tax Mailed, 1st Installment July 17

CLINTON COUNTY – The billing of 29,968 parcels, totaling $50,491,479.05, was mailed June 6. Clinton County Treasurer Denise Trame would like to inform the taxpayers to please take the time to read the information on the back of their tax bill.

Taxes can be paid at most Clinton County banks, by mail or at the Treasurer’s Office. They can also be paid online at govpaynow.com. The fee is 2.50 percent. Or the payment can be made by the credit card phone system at 1-888-604-7888. The fee is 5.0 percent. If making a payment after the due date, please call for the amount.

The Clinton County Treasurer would also like to remind homeowners of the exemptions available: Owner Occupied Exemption, Improvement Exemptions, Senior Citizens “Homestead Exemptions,” Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze Homestead Exemption, Disabled Veterans Exemption, Returning Veterans and Disabled Persons.

This year’s due dates are: First Installment – Tuesday, July 17. Second Installment – Monday, September 17.

The Treasurer’s Office will be open for your convenience on the following Saturdays: July 14 from 9am to noon; and September 15 from 9am to noon.

This schedule gives the taxpayer a 60 day interval between payments.

If you have any questions about your bills, please call the Clinton County Treasurer’s office at 618-594-6650.