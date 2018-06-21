Basketball Team Nabs Last-Minute Win Over Madison

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE – In summer league action at SWIC, the MHS Boys’ Basketball team could not recover from Belleville East’s 18-0 start – a cushion the Lancers turned into a 57-35 victory, last Tuesday evening.

But in game two against Madison, the Indians stayed within striking range the entire game, finally taking advantage of several Trojan miscues to pull out a 46-44 triumph with a 6-0 surge in the last three minutes.

Trailing Madison 44-40, Ryan LaJoye sank one-of-two free throws.

After consecutive Trojan turnovers, Tyler Jowett and Jarred Johnson made baskets in the paint; Malik Green finished the spree with a free throw.

Midway through the second half, Madison built its largest lead – a 42-32 advantage. However, Will Seibert and Johnson drilled three-pointers, and Green ran the court for a fast-break layup, trimming the Trojans’ lead to 42-40.

Mascoutah opened the contest, 7-6, as Jowett hit free throws; Johnson tallied a traditional three-pointer, and Green drove hard to the basket. Madison made it 14-7 on four-straight scores.

Down 24-13, the Indians went on a 10-1 run over the final eight minutes of the first half. In the streak, La Joye made two layups; Johnson hit two free throws; Jowett and Cameron Pavelschak added buckets on the inside.

Early in the second half, Cedric Rhodes canned a three-pointer to keep Mascoutah’s deficit at two points.

Trailing East, 18-0, midway through the first half, the Indians got it back to a 10-point deficit three times before intermission: Johnson hit a three-pointer, making it, 24-14; Green’s drive got it to 28-18 with 3:10 left; and a minute later, Jowett scored in the paint.

The Lancers started the second half with a 9-0 run before Green hit two free throws at the 14:13 mark.