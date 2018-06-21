Only Lightning Could Halt The 15U Team

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – Leading the American National Eagles, 9-2, after three innings, the only thing that could stop the Mascoutah 15U Baseball team was Mother Nature.

She intervened with impressive lightning bolts, halting the game at that point.

But, clearly, Mascoutah had dominated the Eagles in the first three innings. In the first one, it scored six runs with Brayden Knoebel and Jordan Eddy getting the big hits – a run-scoring single to right-center and a two-out, two-RBI double.

Mascoutah continued to pour it on in the bottom of the second inning by adding three more runs. Christian Harms wrapped an RBI single to left that scored Colin Waitsgott who had singled and had stolen second. Harms came home on the catcher’s throwing error.

After Knoebel had gotten hit-by-a-pitch, and Hunter Kehrer had walked, Alex Dunson singled via a flare down the right-field line, scoring Knoebel.

Pitcher Braden Lacroix fired all three innings, allowing two runs in the top of the third.