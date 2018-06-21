Paying Tribute to Our Mascoutah Miners

By Marilyn Welch

Mascoutah Historical Society

Mascoutah area residents and friends gathered together Monday evening, June 18, at the Mascoutah Heritage Museum to pay tribute to Mascoutah’s coal miners who worked in our five coal mines beginning in 1861 until 1956. Mascoutah Historical Society president, Kathi Bell, officiated at the dedication of the attractive Mascoutah coal mine monument which honors our miners.

The construction of the Coal Miners Monument, under the direction of historical society members Jack Klopmeyer and Dave Culli, started with the donation of the Kolb Mine #2 Tipple Wheel by Dan Wombacher, present owner of the former mine property; Matt Athy, project manager of Martin Steel Fabrication, Inc. of Mascoutah, designed, created, and donated the structural base of the monument; museum worker Dave Culli restored the wheel, removing the rust and powder-coating the wheel; Mike and Susan Klopmeyer donated the funds for the concrete base; museum volunteers helped finish the slab; and Arthur Lager Monument Company prepared and donated the marble marker. We thank all for their very generous contributions.

We hope you will remember our miners when you see this beautiful monument. We invite all to visit our very interesting Mascoutah Mine exhibit during regular museum visiting hours–Tuesdays from 9 to noon and the first and third Sundays from 1 to 4.