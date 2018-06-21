

Sandra Jean “Sandy” Walter, nee Dudenbostel, 60, of Smithton, IL, born October 15, 1957 in Sparta, IL died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, after a five year battle with breast cancer.

Sandy was a homemaker and a member of St. Martin Of Tours Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elza E. and LaVerne D., nee Eggemeyer, Dudenbostel, a sister, Karen Dudenbostel and a brother in infancy.

She is survived by her, husband, Michael Walter of Smithton, IL whom she married in Mascoutah, IL on July 6, 1979; her children, Amanda (Justin) Bruehl of Smithton, IL, Nathan Walter of Belleville, IL; a grandson, Jase Bruehl; two brothers, Rayburn Dudenbostel of Elma, WA, Myron (Lois) Dudenbostel of Steeleville, IL; two sisters, Betty Forsythe of Marissa, IL, Donna (Bill) Peper of Troy, MO; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and her honorary grandkids.

In lieu of all other gifts memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday, June 25, 2018 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL.

FUNERAL: A memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at St. Martin of Tours Lutheran Church in Mascoutah, IL with Pastor Margo Peterson officiating.

MOLL FUNERAL HOME

Mascoutah, IL