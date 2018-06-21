Special Olympics Soccer Teams Bring Home The Hardware

By Rich Crothers for Herald Publications

Two soccer teams from the surrounding communities headed to the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games held in Bloomington-Normal this past weekend. They fought the heat of over 90 degrees with a 60 percent humidity (heat index of 103 degrees), some missed calls by referees and some of the best opponents this year at the tournament. Results were they came home with some hardware! The Cougars won their championship with a 7-0 win.

The Panther’s championship game was canceled due to heat index and was awarded second place because of goal differential. The lost because they gave up a goal in the semi-final round.

This year Summer Games was truly fulfilling since it marks the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics and the teams making it to the state soccer tournament for 23 straight years.

All will remember the Opening Ceremonies for the games. Besides the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which is always a highlight, the State Special Olympics Office announce Illinois Special Olympics athletes that will be representing Illinois in the National Games in July in Seattle, Washington. The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the single largest year-round fundraising movement benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The Torch Run has two goals – to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The LETR has raised more than $47 million over 32 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics athletes and their accomplishments.

This year the Law Enforcement Torch Run netted Special Olympics $4.5 million dollars. Derek Holmes and Mascoutah’s Sara Land (Chaperon) took part in the opening ceremonies as Flag Barriers representing Parent & Teachers of Exceptional Children (PTOEC) and Area J in the Parade of Athletes. PTOEC had 90 athletes at the games in several sports; soccer, swimming, gymnastics, and athletics.

The two soccer teams worked hard from February to this last weekend. They practiced twice a week (often fighting the cold/heat and rain) to improve on their technical and tactical skills. They did a lot of endurance work, which was the key of their success during the season. They also had several scrimmages with the Mascoutah Little Indians in their preparation for this last weekend.

Both teams won the “Clash of the Borders Special Needs Soccer Tournament” held at Althoff High School in March, a Regional Title in Springfield in April, and the St. Louis Regional Title in May to win an opportunity to play for a State Title at the Summer Games.

The Panthers played PAEC Blazers and Eckhart Park Roadrunners. They beat PAEC Blazers by a score of 4-1. They were waiting for the championship game on Saturday when Special Olympics canceled the championship games. After three hours of figuring the best way to determine a championship, they decided to determine a champion by goal differential. The Panthers gave up a goal in the semifinal game so they were awarded second place.

The Panther players were disappointed because they felt they could of beat Eckhart. The Panthers have been at state for 23 years in a roll. They have won 15 State Championships. They have been State Champions four out of the last five years. Even with the disappointment they have remained undefeated for the last two years.

Cougars played Freeport Freedom and Northside Screaming Huskies. Cougars won 9-1 on Friday. They beat the Huskies 7-0. The difference was the Cougars were willing to complete hard even in the heat. The Cougars had played with one substitute due to injuries and prior commitments. Each games started out equal but as the game progressed, the opponents stopped running because of the heat, which allowed the Cougars to do what they wanted to control the game. The results was two wins and a championship. Cougars have only been around for ten years. The Cougars was formed because the Parent & Teachers of Exceptional Children (PTOEC) soccer program grew to almost thirty players. The Wildcats (Second team) were bumped from a State Title opportunity in the Springfield in the championship game when Mount Vernon scored on them in the closing minutes of the game.

The teams celebrated their efforts by going to the water park and a Victory Dance on Saturday evening. During the down time, they also held a Dorm Olympics. Winners of the events were: DeShawn Whitby for Donut eating contest, Michael Perrine for Seed Spitting contest, Sarah Land for most bubble gum bobbles in a minute, Joe Mueller biggest bubble, Chloe Shemwell and Sara Land for Balloon races, Chloe Shemwell for Mask Musical Chairs and Michael Perrine for airplane toss

Cougar’s team is made up school-aged athletes from the surrounding area. It includes Mascoutah’s Ryan Fenn & Alison Roehrig, Scott Air Force Bases’ Kishon Wheeler, O’Fallon’s Hannah Simpkins, Belleville’s Jodi Norwood & Amad Khan, and New Athens John & Matt Mueller. Panther’s team consists of Belleville’s Saad Arshadi, Todd Downing & Wendy Pfeil, Freeburg’s Jason Gass, O’Fallon’s Derek Holmes, Swansea’s Stacey Morgan, New Athens Joe Mueller, Marissa’s Michael Perrine and Columbia’s Nathan Schwartz. Stacey Morgan and Todd Downing have been members of the team for 23 years. This year the teams had two chaperons to assist them in their endeavors: Mascoutah’s Sara Land and Chloe Shemwell. Mascoutah’s Rich Crothers, Freeburg Bob Kolb and Columbia’s Floyd Schwartz coached the teams. Crothers celebrated his 23rd year coach and Kolb celebrated his 20th year.

Both teams will be honored this weekend at the St Louis Ambush vs St Louis Meritsa and Fire & Ice vs. KC Courage Game at Althoff High School on Saturday, June 23. The Ambush Game will be at 5:00 and Fire & Ice Game at 7:15. The 50/50 raffle will be rewarded to the program to assist with equipment expenses. Come out and Support our Champions. They are also looking forward to walking Mascoutah’s Homecoming Parade in August.