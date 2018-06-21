St. Clair County Grants Department is First in Illinois for USDOL Workforce Development Designation

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

BELLEVILLE – St. Clair County’s Intergovernmental Grants Department has been certified by the United States Department of Labor as representing the first local workforce development area with a registered apprenticeship program intermediary/sponsor designation in the state of Illinois.

The designation positively impacts those seeking employment in many ways concerning training, earning power plus long-term career success and also helps area businesses by providing them with more opportunities to recruit, train and develop a workforce at a highly skilled level suitable to their needs.

This certification by the federal government will enable the county grants department’s workforce development group to partner with local employers to help them train and hire individuals who will be entitled to receive authorized, formal credentialing from the USDOL after completing the registered apprenticeship program which consists of five core components: classroom training, on the job training, work mentorship, progressive wages and the aforementioned occupational credentialing.

The registered apprenticeship program, designed to develop skilled workers who are qualified for placement in employment in various meaningful positions, consists of high quality, pertinent learning and “earn and learn” models that meet the national standards for recognition by the USDOL.

According to the USDOL, an apprenticeship is defined as an arrangement that includes a paid work component which includes educational or instructional aspects where an individual can obtain relevant knowledge and skills related to the workplace.

In 2017, according to Terry W. Beach, executive director of the county intergovernmental grants department, the local area workforce development group, led by Coordinator Rick Stubblefield and his staff, Cindy Layman in particular, provided assistive services to 28,000 job seekers, existing workers and employers from its six offices located in the counties of St. Clair, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington.

“We are very honored to be the first local workforce development area in the state,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said, “to receive this designation. Our staff at the grants department has been working diligently with the United States Department of Labor preparing for this.”

Present in the county board office recently to sign the standards of apprenticeship agreement along with Kern were Kim Jones, representing the Illinois apprenticeship office of the USDOL, and Bruce A.L. Hallam, federal USDOL apprenticeship and training representative.

Job seekers stand to benefit in that they can start qualifying for a paycheck with a competitive salary from their first day in the workplace through the “earn and learn” component while having the potential to qualify for college credit as they are learning a skill or trade “on the job” to ensure a stable future in their chosen field. Such positions provide increased wages that coincide with higher skill levels, nationally recognized certification through the USDOL and experience-based enhancement of valuable skills.

Businesses participating in programs like this, according to Beach, will realize reduced turnover rates because of better employees who are grounded in their positions, improved productivity and a better “bottom line”, a more diverse workforce, a new source of qualified employees and the utilization of industry-driven flexible training solutions to meet their needs.

Local Workforce Innovation Area 24, consisting of the five previously mentioned counties, has realized numerous success stories and is overseen by a governing body called the Mid America Workforce Investment Board chaired by Richard Sauget Jr. Also on that 27-member board is Ken Keeney, owner-operator of Pyramid Electric in Fairview Heights.

Katherine Johnson of Fairview Heights is one of the many individuals who have benefitted from the workforce development program. After consulting with Hanna Parks from the Washington County office affiliated with this program, Johnson was provided with training services to develop her skills in sign language, receiving straight As and excelling in all of her courses while still managing to home school her children.

She subsequently received multiple offers for employment including from two churches which wanted her to sign at their services and other events. Johnson also attended a special event called the “Sounds of Silence Retreat” at which she spent an entire weekend communicating only in sign language.

Hanna commented that Johnson “has been an exceptional customer and has been a pleasure to work with. I am confident that she will do great things with her career and positively impact many people along the way.”

Johnson was one of eight people recognized as participants in the MidAmerica Workforce Investment Board/St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department program in 2017, all of them honored as examples of the types of successes that can be achieved through utilization of its services.

Others so honored have gone into careers in such fields as physical therapy, nursing, truck driving, respiratory care, waste quality/waste water technology, computer technology and as an engineering field technician.