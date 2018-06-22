McKendree MetroRec Plex breaks ground on new Therapy addition in partnership with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

O’FALLON – The McKendree MetroRec Plex and developer S.I. Strategy LLC, partnered with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a special groundbreaking ceremony for the facility’s new Therapy addition on June 19. The event was held in conjunction with the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital has leased the planned first-floor 5,500 square-foot addition which will offer outpatient physical and occupational therapy for adults and pediatric patients, focusing on athletic injuries and orthopedic care. Patients seen at this facility will additionally have access to aquatic therapy and St. Elizabeth’s AlterG© Anti-Gravity Treadmill.

“Providing convenient, state-of-the art outpatient physical and occupational therapy locations for our patients has been at the forefront of our minds in this planning process,” said Patti Fischer, president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “We are excited to partner with the MetroRec Plex as we have a shared commitment to the health and well-being of our community.”

The McKendree MetroRec Plex is a full-service, family friendly, state-of-the-art sports complex that offers two NHL-sized ice rinks, an aquatic center fit with a 10-lane championship swimming pool and recreational pool, and a fitness center that includes the Cardio Center (sponsored by St. Elizabeth’s), weight room, group fitness classes, child care and more.

“It is such an honor to be a part of the continued expansion of the McKendree MetroRec Plex and the Four Points Center here in O’Fallon,” said Dean Oelze, president of the MetroRec Plex. “It has always been our goal to bring businesses that provide much needed services that will support the growth of our community to this area. Joining forces with HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on this project is another giant step towards reaching that goal.”

Construction is expected to begin this summer with a completion date slated for late 2018. For more information about the McKendree MetroRec Plex, call 1-618-589-3800, or visit their web site at http://metrorecplex.com.

To learn more about services available at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, call 618-234-2120 or visit steliz.org.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.