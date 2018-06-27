Delayed Opening for Mascoutah Pool

FREE ADMISSION ONCE POOL OPENS!!!

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Mascoutah Pool will not be opening as estimated on June 30, 2018. Right now, the estimated date of opening is mid-July. The official opening date will be posted once all construction is complete.

To date, the new stainless steel gutter system has been installed and reconstruction of the pool deck has been completed. Resurfacing of the pool floor and installation of a new pool liner is in progress and expected to take 14 days to complete. Installation of the 35 foot enclosed flume slide is in progress and will be completed within 14 days. Once these last two improvements are complete, the pool will be filled, chemicals balanced and will be required to have an inspection done by the Illinois Department of Public Health prior to opening.