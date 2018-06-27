Delayed Opening for Mascoutah Pool
FREE ADMISSION ONCE POOL OPENS!!!
Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Mascoutah Pool will not be opening as estimated on June 30, 2018. Right now, the estimated date of opening is mid-July. The official opening date will be posted once all construction is complete.
To date, the new stainless steel gutter system has been installed and reconstruction of the pool deck has been completed. Resurfacing of the pool floor and installation of a new pool liner is in progress and expected to take 14 days to complete. Installation of the 35 foot enclosed flume slide is in progress and will be completed within 14 days. Once these last two improvements are complete, the pool will be filled, chemicals balanced and will be required to have an inspection done by the Illinois Department of Public Health prior to opening.
For the remainder of 2018 season, FREE admission will be given to patrons who are residents within the corporate limits of Mascoutah once the pool opens. Any Mascoutah resident who has already obtained a pool pass will be contacted by the City and will receive a full refund. Any non-Mascoutah resident who has already obtained a pool pass will be contacted by the City and will have the option to keep their pass at the 50% discounted rate or receive a full refund.
The swimming lessons scheduled for July 9-19 are now cancelled. Any person who has signed up their child(ren) for swim lessons during those dates will be contacted by the City and will receive a full refund.
With regards to pool parties, the City will contact any person who has a pool party scheduled during the first three weeks of July and will have the option to reschedule the pool party or receive a full refund.
The City thanks you for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please call (618) 566-2964 x501.