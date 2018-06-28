Belleville Man Charged With Sexual Assault of Two Minors

By Pamela Rensing

mascherald@heraldpubs.com

A Belleville man has been arrested for the Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of two female minors in Mascoutah.

According to Mascoutah Police Detective Sgt. Jared Lambert, an arrest warrant for Jessie Forbus, 19, of Belleville was issued on Thursday, June 28. He was taken into custody at his home located in the 200 block of Arapaho Drive in Belleville.

Forbus was charged with nine accounts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 felony), one count of Child Pornography (Class 3 felony) and one count of Child Pornography ( Class 1 felony). Bond was set at $150,000. He is currently at the Belleville Police Department awaiting transfer to the St. Clair County Jail.

The arrest stems from four incidents that took place between the suspect and victims – three happened at Scheve Park and another location in Mascoutah involving both victims, and one happened in Belleville with one victim. The victims, both under 16-years-old, met the suspect online. A parent of one of the victims learned about the alleged assaults and took the teenager to a local hospital for medical attention. After talking to the victim, hospital personnel contacted police officials which is mandated by law.

Lambert stated that surveillance cameras at Scheve Park were instrumental in obtaining a search warrant as well as surveillance camera on a resident’s home near the location of the assault. They asked and were given permission to view the video. The investigation was a joint effort between the Mascoutah Police Department and the Belleville Police Department.

The suspect is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.