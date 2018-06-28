Fairview Heights City Hall Employees Receive Active Shooter Training

By Randy Pierce

Herald Publications

Fairview Heights City Hall was closed for several hours on Monday afternoon, June 25, so that the employees could receive training about how to react in the event of an active shooter situation.

The training, designed to ensure that the city hall staff has the tools and knowledge to proactively respond to an active shooter event, was conducted by the Fairview Heights Police Department and coordinated by Amanda Bushnell, the human resources specialist for the city.

City council members were also encouraged to participate in the training

The training necessitated the closing of city hall for five hours from noon until 5 p.m. so that it could be conducted without any external interruptions. A similar training program was held in May for employees at the Fairview Heights Public Library.

Included were mock active shooter training exercises which focused on recognizing the sound of gunshots in the workplace, reacting quickly when gunshots are heard or a shooting is witnessed, when to call 9-1-1, how to react when law enforcement arrives, adopting a survival mindset during the times of such crises and becoming more aware of indications concerning workplace violence and how to take remedial actions.

The training began in the municipal complex Recreation Room where introductory information was shared.

A third training is planned for sometime in the future when city employees who work away from the municipal complex, such as those who are on the streets or elsewhere as public works laborers, at the vehicle maintenance garage or in the local parks, will also be provided with the same type of information, only adjusted for their particular circumstances.

Active shooter attacks have been increasing throughout the nation and world in recent years and while many have occurred at schools, one of the worst which concerned a municipal government unit occurred not far from here in February of 2008 when a gunman killed six people at a meeting of the city council in Kirkwood, Missouri in St. Louis County.