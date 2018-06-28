Indians Finish Second At Triple Play Tournament

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah 17U Baseball team went 3-2 at the Triple Play Tournament in Warrenton, Missouri, last Saturday-Sunday, earning a hard-fought, second-place finish.

After a forfeit win, Saturday morning, the Indians lost to the St. Louis Stars, 6-5, Saturday afternoon.

In bracket play, Sunday, they finished 2-1, beating the St. Louis Bears, 6-0, on the strength of Tyler Jowett’s no-hitter; they bested the St. Louis Bandits, 4-3; and they ended the tournament with a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Browns.

Trailing the Stars, 4-0, Mascoutah scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning. Andrew Brady dribbled an infield single which scored Logan Gardner; Evan Fournie’s single to center brought home Brady; Logan Jung, who had gotten on via a fielders’ choice, scored on a wild pitch.

Ryan Norwood continued the scoring with a single that scored Fournie, and Logan Moll added another RBI single.

Mascoutah pitchers Jakob Rhoderick and Jeff Getchell combined for the loss, as the Stars scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to nab the one-run win.

On Sunday morning, Jowett came oh-so-close to recording a perfect game against the Bears – but a walk in the sixth and an error in the seventh inning prevented the rare gem. Jowett recorded five strikeouts in seven innings of work.

And Jowett’s feat might not have happened without a great running catch by right fielder, Jace Howell, and a nifty snag by left fielder, Maguire Meunier.

The Indians’ hitters put the Bears into hibernation with four runs in the third inning. Howell doubled and scored when Dalton Grove’s grounder was thrown away by the pitcher.

After Logan Jung and Fournie had gotten on base via a hit-by-pitch and bunt single, Getchell smashed a two-RBI single to right. Jowett’s groundout scored Fournie.

Getchell and Howell led the team, going two-for-three.

Mascoutah nabbed one-run leads in the fifth and sixth innings to steal a one-run win over the Bandits. In the fifth, Jung walked, stole second, and scored when the second baseman booted Fournie’s grounder. Then, Jung’s RBI single scored Meunier, who had gotten on via a fielders’ choice groundout.

The Indians had opened the first inning with two runs: Getchell gashed an RBI single, and Norwood singled him home. Moll, the winning pitcher, allowed 10 hits – while striking out five. Jung, Getchell, and Norwood tallied two hits apiece.

By the fourth inning, Mascoutah had fallen behind the Browns, 5-0, but Jung’s RBI single in the fifth inning and Fournie’s RBI groundout in sixth made the final outcome more respectable.

Norwood took the loss, allowing five runs, seven hits, and two walks over four innings of pitching. He struck out three. Getchell came on and fired 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

This week, the Indians get back into SLABA action – hosting the St. Louis Capitals, Wednesday, June 25. They travel to Freeburg, Thursday, June 26. Both games start at 6 p.m.