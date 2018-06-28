MHS Graduate Graf Gets To The Bud Simpson Semifinals

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

Three weeks after the 1A State Tennis Tournament, 2018 Mascoutah High School graduate Andy Graf made it to the semifinal round of the Bud Simpson Men’s Open Tournament – held at Lewis and Clark College, last Friday-Saturday.

In the semis, Carson Haskins – four-time Missouri State champion and 14th ranked 18-year-old in the U.S. – bounced Graf, 6-0, 6-1.

The top-seeded Haskins, who will continue his tennis career at the University of Indiana, this fall, defeated Northern Illinois University’s top singles’ player, Kristopher Ortega, 6-4, 6-4, in the championship match.

To get to the semis, Graf opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Will Harness of St. Louis.

In the quarterfinals, he slid by Edwardsville High School graduate and number three player at Quincy University, Erik Weiler, 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.

Recently, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch named Graf First-Team, All-Area for the second-straight year.