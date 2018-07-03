Poettker Construction Breaks Ground On New Headquarters Designed By Oculus Inc.



BREESE – Poettker Construction Company has partnered with architecture and interior design firm Oculus Inc. to design and build a new corporate headquarters and warehouse in the company’s hometown of Breese, Ill. To celebrate continued growth and commitment to the local workforce, Poettker will host employees and their guests, local dignitaries and the area business community for a special ground-breaking ceremony of the new corporate headquarters on Monday, July 9, at 5:00 p.m. just south of Poettker Construction Company located at 380 S. Germantown Road in Breese. A reception will take place at Breese Jaycee Park following the ground-breaking.

The new headquarters will be completed in Summer 2019.

“In 2018 we’re celebrating our 38th year in business and there is no better way to honor our company culture, community and longtime employees than a beautiful new headquarters that reflects our roots in our hometown of Breese,” said Keith Poettker, President of Poettker Construction Company. “We chose local firms and consultants throughout the development of our vision and their participation has been key to the high quality of the final product. We’re very proud of our collaboration with Oculus in creating a building design that echoes our past and our hometown as it positions us to compete better in the future.”

“Working with Poettker to bring a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Breese community is a joy,” said Ron Reim, Executive Vice President and Co-founder of Oculus Inc. “They wanted the aesthetic of their new headquarters to complement the history and values of the community. That moved us to consider the beauty and functionality of old German livestock and grain barns—seamless with the setting, beautiful to look at, and 100% functional.” Reim continued, “The new headquarters design captures the special Poettker company heritage, respects its setting and will showcase Poettker’s outstanding craftsmanship and construction capabilities.”

Architectural and structural detailing unique to historic German “bank barns”—barns built into a bank or hillside – serve as inspiration for the new headquarters design. Like most traditional bank barns, the headquarters features a central building with high ceilings and exposed connections with interrelated structures adjacent and connected to the central structure. To achieve the earthen bank aesthetic of traditional barns, Oculus Inc. worked closely with local landscaping company, Outdoor Creations, to create a drop off exterior at the back of the building. The back features a walk-out basement with a covered gallery that echoes passages built on the sheltered sides of German barns. The gallery leads to a walkway surrounding an existing lake. The design calls for materials and finishes that recall the textures of a working barn: stone foundations and signature walls, tongue and groove wood and metal fittings. The sharp pitch in the spine of the central roof is reminiscent of traditional barn roofs and serves as a core visual element that pulls the side structure together into a unified, organic whole.

Aviston based Netemeyer Engineering Associates Inc. served as civil engineer for the new headquarters design. IMEG provided structural engineering services and BRiC Partnership served as the MEPFP coordinator. Outdoor Creations based in Breese will provide landscape services.

