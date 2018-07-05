17U Baseball Team Smashes St. Louis Capitals in 5 Innings

By Sam Graf

Despite all the rain and cancellations, last week, the Mascoutah 17U Baseball team still managed to get in one game last Wednesday – one that did not last very long.

That is, the Indians smashed the St. Louis Capitals, 13-3, in five innings at MHS, scoring repeatedly in the first four innings.

In the bottom of the first, they went up 2-0, as Tyler Jowett’s grounder to short scored Logan Jung, and Ryan Norwood’s single to right brought home Evan Fournie. Jung, Fournie, and Jeff Getchell started the rally with singles.

Jung kept the streak going in the second inning when his single to right scored Lane Hoelscher, who had walked.

Norwood notched his second RBI of the game in the third inning by lashing a single that scored Jowett. Jowett had opened it with a double to left field.

Then, the dam broke in the fourth inning as the Indians recorded seven runs. The big blows: Jowett’s single to left brought home Jung and Fournie, and Maguire Meunier mashed a two-RBI double.

Getchell registered the win with four innings of pitching. He allowed three runs (one earned), six hits, and one walk – striking out one. Hoelscher came on in the fifth and worked an inning of scoreless relief.

This week: The Mascoutah 17U team hosts Freeburg at 3:45 p.m., and the 17U Louis Stars at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 5; it hosts the 18U St. Louis Stars, 6 p.m., Friday, July 6.

Of note: the Mascoutah 15U Baseball team finished second at the Greater Midwest Baseball Tournament, last weekend.