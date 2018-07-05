Indians’ Second-Half Surge Falls Short in Loss to Mater Dei

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

BELLEVILLE – Trailing Mater Dei at halftime, 30-13, the MHS Boys’ Basketball team’s 31-21, second-half surge showed real scoring potential.

But the frantic rally fell short as the Indians lost to the Knights, 51-44, at Southwestern Illinois College, last Tuesday.

Seniors Shawn Wienstroer, Malik Green, and newcomer Aly Keys came up big in the first eight minutes of the second half. Also, the team employed stifling, full-court pressure that created transition baskets.

In the first five possessions of the second half, Wienstroer stroked two three-pointers and a layup, making it, 33-25. Green added consecutive scores on the inside to whittle the deficit to 35-29, and Keys added two baskets near the rim.

Then, Tyler Jowett took over. After a 5-2, Mater Dei flurry, he scored five-straight points on an offensive-rebound bucket and three free throws to get the Indians back to a 41-36 dearth.

The shortfall stayed five points despite a drive from Cedric Rhodes and two more three-pointers from Wienstroer. And six-straight free throws by Mater Dei finished off Mascoutah.

“You have to play to the best of your abilities at all times,” Mascoutah Coach Justin Love said. “For us, we got a light switch that has to be turned on for the guys to understand that winning is fun – beating a team badly is fun.

“Right now, we are allowing teams to stick around instead of getting after them.”

The Knights opened the game with an 11-3 spurt on the strength of three, three-pointers, but Keys layup and free throw cut Mater Dei’s lead to 11-6.

Then disaster struck. The Indians went scoreless on the next 15 possessions, as the Knights surged out to a 27-6 lead. In the drought, Mascoutah – operating impatiently and getting just one shot per possession –went 0-for-9 with six turnovers.

In the final three minutes before intermission, Green and Isaac Beck powered in buckets in the paint, and Rhodes ripped in a three-pointer from atop the arc.