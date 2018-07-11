Mascoutah 17U Baseball Team Blanks The Capitals

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

MASCOUTAH – The Mascoutah 17U Baseball team continued its winning ways when it whipped the 18U St. Charles Capitals (Gold), 6-0, at MHS, Monday, July 9.

The Indians secured the victory by scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning and four more in the third, and pitcher Logan Moll contributed seven solid innings of shutout work.

In the second inning, Jakob Rhoderick gave Mascoutah a decisive, 1-0 lead with a sharp single up the middle that scored Moll from third base.

Moll and Logan Gardner had opened the second with consecutive singles to right field, and the pair advanced to scoring position on Lane Hoelscher’s sacrifice bunt.

Gardner scored the second run of the inning after an unsuccessful throw home to nab Moll, and an unsuccessful return throw to second base to cut down Rhoderick who had kept running on the play.

“Moll threw a lot of strikes; he worked ahead in the count and finished with a low-80 pitch count,” Mascoutah Coach Don Eddy said. “The defense executed well and prevented some runs.

“And the offense scored six runs. Overall, we played a pretty good game.”

Producing four more runs in the third inning on three hits provided some valuable cushion. With the bases loaded on singles from Sam Scott and Tyler Jowett and a walk to Moll, Hoelscher’s grounder – booted by the shortstop – scored Scott. Then, Rhoderick’s groundout down the first-base line scored Jowett.

Andrew Brady’s single up the middle scored Hunter Haines – pinch-running for Moll – and Hoelscher touched the plate for the final run as the catcher threw out Brady trying to advance to second base.

Moll stymied the Capitals all night, allowing just five hits and one walk, while striking out three.

Additionally, solid defensive plays helped preserve the shutout win. In the fourth inning, Moll and Scott nailed successive runners attempting to advance from second base to third via grounders to short stop and the mound.

And an inning later, Moll picked off a runner diving back to first base.

This week, the Indians host the St. Louis Stallions, Tuesday, July 11, at 6 p.m.