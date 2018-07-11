Mascoutah 19 Registration Coming Soon Students In All Grades Will Register At One Location

MASCOUTAH – On August 15, the 2018-2019 school year will begin. Mascoutah District 19 is expecting to see enrollment exceed 4,100 students.

In an effort to expedite the registration process for students and parents, District 19 will again utilize a centralized registration program, to be held at Mascoutah High School. The centralized registration program in District 19 streamlines the process for parents by eliminating the requirement to stop at multiple schools if they have more than one child in the district in different schools.

In addition, Mascoutah District 19 has moved to a new Student Information System (SIS). On Monday, July 16, a primary guardian for each student will receive an email in regards to emergency contact information. We ask that parents go online and complete this process once access has been granted. In the coming weeks, additional emails may be sent to collect more necessary information. Our new system will allow you to update your family’s information online throughout the school year. If you cannot locate this email, check your email’s spam or junk folder for an email from Skyward. Please contact the district if your family does not receive an email in regards to emergency contact information: 618-566-7414, ext. 3227.

Over a two-day period–Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1–parents and guardians of returning or pre-enrolled students will register their child, pay fees, establish meal accounts, pick up student schedules, and complete all the tasks necessary to register their child for the new school year.

The district will use an alphabetical system to determine the days for parents to attend in an effort to avoid congestion and long waits. Registering students during these dates enables the district to get an enrollment count in order to adjust classes as necessary. The district asks that parents attend registration dates based on the following designations if at all possible.

Parents of students whose last names begin with the letters:

• A-J Tuesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• H-Z Wednesday, August 1, 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parents with students who have different last names may register all their students at the same time. They will not need to make separate registration trips.

Proof of residency in District 19 is required for registration of all students, new and returning. Two proofs of residency are required unless you live on Scott Air Force Base. For complete details regarding documents acceptable for proof of residency, visit the district website at msd19.org.

Student fees will be collected at registration. Payment can be made via cash, check, or if enrolled in E-Funds, parents can pay by credit or debit card. Additional information about enrolling in E-Funds can be found on the district’s website.

For parents and students completely new to District 19, registration will be available online. Please go to the district website at msd19.org, navigate to the Registration section, and click on the New Families to Mascoutah School District link. New student registration will be suspended for the week of July 30 due to preparation for centralized district registration. Students new to District 19 who have not enrolled will not be able to register on July 31 or August 1. New student registration will resume online Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Parents can visit the district website to review additional registration information. All requirements for registration are listed on the website, including supply lists, health forms, student fees, and more.

Call Tonya Kunde at the District 19 Administrative Center at 618-566-7414 if you have questions about the centralized registration procedures. Phone numbers for district schools are as follows:

Mascoutah Elementary School, 566-2152; Wingate Elementary School, 746-4802; Scott Elementary School, 746-4738; Mascoutah Middle School, 566-2305; Mascoutah High School, 566-8523.