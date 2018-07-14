Mascoutah Pool Is Now Open!

The Mascoutah Pool opened on Saturday, July 14. Mascoutah Pool hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Due to the opening delay, free admission for the remainder of the 2018 season will be given to patrons who are residents within the corporate limits of Mascoutah once the pool opens. Following are the guidelines for residents to obtain free admission:

• Adults must bring picture ID with current address listed

• Children 10 and over not accompanied with a parent must know their address

• If there is any question regarding residency, lifeguards reserve the right to charge the non-resident rate for admission

Non-residents will be able to attend the pool at the non-resident daily rate of $8.00; rate after 4 p.m. will be $5.00.

As a reminder, concessions will be available for purchase. Concession purchases are cash only, no checks will be accepted.

The City thanks you for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions, please call (618) 566-2964 x501.