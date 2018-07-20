15U Baseball Team Clinches East Division Title

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah 15U Baseball team’s playoff hopes soared following a come-from-behind, 5-4 victory over the Jefferson County Blazers in both team’s final, St. Louis Amateur Baseball League regular-season game – played at MHS, last Tuesday.

The Indians’ one-run win clinched the East Division with an 11-2 record, pitting them in round one of the playoffs against the Easton Tigers, co-champs of South Division with a 10-3 mark. The best-of-three playoff series was played last weekend.

Mascoutah did not fare well against Easton. The Tigers took the first game, 7-0, and nipped the Indians, 10-9, in the finale.

But the regular season finale against the Blazers was exciting. Having clawed back to a 4-4 tie at the start of the bottom of the sixth inning – Caden Dial’s sacrifice fly to center scored Braden Lacroix for the winning run.

Lacroix, who had been hit-by-a-pitch, advanced to second on Alex Dunston’s sacrifice bunt. Then, Lacroix advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The Indians tied it, 2-2, in the second inning, when Jordan Eddy’s bunt single was thrown wide of first base, scoring Hunter Kehrer – who had doubled. Lacroix subsequently singled home Eddy.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, Mascoutah knotted it, again, with a run in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Lacroix lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Eddy.

In the fifth, Kehrer’s RBI single scored Brayden Knoebel who had singled and had advanced to second on Jaden Mueller’s grounder booted by the shortstop.

Knoebel notched the win with a complete-game pitching performance, allowing six hits and walk – striking out seven.

In the 7-0, game-one loss to Easton, the Indians managed just two hits.

Trailing the Tigers, 9-1, in game two, the Indians scored nine runs on just two hits in the top of the fifth inning. Mueller wrapped an RBI single, and Kehrer followed with a two-RBI single. Most of Mascoutah’s runs came on walks.

The Tigers answered, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning.