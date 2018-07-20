17U Baseball Team Bows Out of SLABA Playoffs

By Sam Graf

Mascoutah Herald

The Mascoutah 17U Baseball team’s recent, 0-2 result in round one of the 18U St. Louis Amateur Playoffs only slightly dampened an otherwise decent, 19-6 summer season.

The Indians – who had finished the South Division, 12-2, in a three-way tie with the Jefferson County Blazers and the Southwest Stars, got bounced by North Division leader, Capital Maroon, 4-1, at Blazier Field in O’Fallon, Friday night, and 7-3, in St. Charles, Missouri, Sunday evening.

“Still, we put together a great summer season, ending up 19-6,” Mascoutah Coach Don Eddy said. “Everyone gave a solid effort. It was a great learning experience.”

Mascoutah took a 1-0, top of the fifth-inning lead in game one when Jakob Rhoderick executed a squeeze bunt that scored Logan Moll. Moll started the scoring with a single to left field and moved to third base on Logan Gardner’s single to right.

But the Maroon responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth – three scored on a bases-loaded double.

Mascoutah pitcher Tyler Jowett took the loss, working six innings, and giving up four runs, six hits, and a walk – striking out two.

In game two, the Indians jumped out 1-0 in the first inning, as Jeff Getchell singled home Sam Scott who had gotten on via an outfield error and advanced to scoring position on Jowett’s single.

The Maroon nabbed a 7-1 lead with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Still, Mascoutah tried to chip away at the deficit – getting a run in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Scott drove in Logan Jung with an RBI double.

In the fourth, Ryan Norwood’s groundout brought home Moll. Rhoderick ended up leading the team with two hits in three at-bats.

Moll started on the hill and got roughed up for seven earned runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. Norwood came on and pitched 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit. Getchell hurled a scoreless seventh inning.

Moll (pitcher), Jowett (first base), Evan Fournie (second base), Scott and Jung (outfielders), and Getchell (designated hitter) will represent Mascoutah at the 18U SLABA All-Star game – to be played at Carwash Field in O’Fallon, Missouri, at 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 30.

Final note: Preceding the playoffs, the Indians had won the Triple Play Gold Rings Tournament in Ellisville, Missouri, and they finished second at the Triple Play Tournament in Warrenton, Missouri.